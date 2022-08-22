Home Nation

Death toll in Aug 11 Rajouri army camp attack rises to five

Another soldier Havaldar Satpal Singh succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night at the military hospital at northern command in Udhampur, officials said.

Published: 22nd August 2022 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel guard near the encounter site after a suicide attack bid at an Army camp in Darhal area of Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)

Security personnel guard near the encounter site after a suicide attack bid at an Army camp in Darhal area of Rajouri. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The number of dead in Rajouri suicide attack rose to five, as another injured soldier succumbed at the military hospital at northern command in Udhampur, officials here said on Monday.

On August 11, two terrorists had attacked an army camp in Rajouri killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of ‘fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Both terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were gunned down after an over four-hour gun battle.

The attack came five days ahead of India's 76th Independence Day.

"Another soldier Havaldar Satpal Singh succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night. With him, the death toll has gone up to five,”" an officer said.

Officials said that the injured jawan was undergoing treatment at the northern command based military hospital.

Today a wreath laying ceremony was held at Command hospital Udhampur and his mortal remains were taken to his hometown in Rajasthan, they said.

ALSO READ | Prayers fill air as last respects paid to Rajouri martyr from TN

The four Army personnel died in the attack earlier were Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Rajendra Prasad (of Maligoven village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district), Rifleman Lakshmanan D (of T Pudupatti village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu), Rifleman Manoj Kumar (of Shahjahanpur village in Haryana's Faridabad), and Rifleman Nishant Malik (of Adarsh Nagar village in Haryana's Hisar).

"“The Indian Army salutes the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, upholding the highest tradition of the force. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,”" the PRO Defence, Jammu, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
militant attack Rajouri Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri suicide attack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp