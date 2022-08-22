Not so ‘upper-caste’: BJP plans revamp of  image as ‘party for all’

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After recent restructuring of party’s apex decision-making bodies like the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee (CEC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is learnt to have started executing some major changes on key positions in several state units, including in Bihar.

The changes on the key top posts in state units are said to be aimed at straightening organisational units and enhancing the party’s office-bearers’ outreach to the people in the hinterlands of states.

The central leadership has dropped an ample hint about the forthcoming changes in state units recently after dropping senior leaders like union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the Parliamentary Board and many others like Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, one of the senior leaders of Bihar unit of party, for balanced socially and regionally representation.

Sources in BJP on Sunday hinted that the major message from the recent restructuring of apex decision-making body has been that the party has now become more concerned with non-upper castes, paving a way for leaders belonging to traditionally weaker and backward sections of society.

"Now the BJP has changed its perception from once being called as the party of upper castes to now the party of all OBCs and the downtrodden people, who constitute a major electoral strength in the country," said a senior BJP leader.

As part of the new plan to make some structural changes in state units, including Uttar Pradesh , Bihar, Rajasthan, and other states, are likely to get some new and young faces on the key posts so that party can challenged the political opponents.

“In Bihar, some major changes are almost decided to be effected soon from the change of state chief to other posts. In this state, a strong challenge has emerged after the break up with JDU, which has gone in political patch up with RJD recently,” said the BJP source.

He hinted that Bihar BJP may get a new state chief either from SC or extremely backward communities whose population continues to play a deciding role in the state’s electoral politics. Not long ago, working on this plan, the BJP central leadership has already appointed state presidents in Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. As of now the party’s main focus is on winning the polls in Telangana, so many key changes are expected in this state.

