Monsoon fury: Two washed away in Rajasthan; locals in MP affected by rain-related incidents

By PTI

KOTA/ BHOPAL: Two people were washed away in floods and two others went missing in Baran and Bundi districts of Rajasthan, as heavy rains continued to lash the region on Tuesday.

Rural Development and Panchayti Raj Minister Ramesh Meena on Tuesday toured the rain-affected areas of Karauli district.

"Talked to the Principal Secretary to the CM and apprised him about the flood situation. Many villages have become islands. Villagers need help," Meena tweeted.

He instructed officials to arrange food and drinking water for the affected people.

Torrential rains have created a flood-like situation in Rajasthan's three districts - Jhalawar, Dholpur and Baran -- where the army and disaster relief team carried out operations to rescue about 1,100 people from across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

An IAF helicopter is also being deployed to airlift more than 50 people stuck in the waterlogged areas in Baran and Jhalawar districts while schools in all four districts of Kota division -- Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi -- have been shut, they said.

Secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Department Ashutosh Pednekar said army columns have been deployed in Dholpur and Jhalawar districts.

Rivers like Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh are flooded and excess water from overflowing dams is being released by opening their gates.

ALSO READ | At least 50 dead in rain-related incidents in Himachal, other states in three days

The body of 35-year-old Premnarayan Suman, a resident of Dabri Kakaji village in Baran district, who had been swept away in the flood on Monday evening, was recovered Tuesday from near his village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anta circle) Tarun Kant Somani said.

In Bundi district, Satyanarayan Prajapat, 50, a resident of Suwasda village fell into a flooded anicut on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to collect fodder for cattle near his village. Prajapat was found dead, Circle Inspector at (Nainwan) Babulal Meena said.

The bodies of both, Suman and Prajapat, were handed over to their families after post-mortem later in the day.

In Baran's Shekhapur village, a 20-year-old man, identified as Ekram, was swept away while crossing a flooded brook along with his two friends Monday evening.

WATCH |

Locals rescued the two youths, while Ekram has not been located yet, Station House Officer (Kawai) Man Singh said.

In Kota district, search operations were on to locate Kudeep Chauhan, who had fallen into a swollen Chambal river near Nayapura crematorium ground Monday evening.

Another youth who had fallen into the Chambal while taking a selfie on Monday evening in Karbala area of Kota city, swam with the flow and came out on the other side of an over-bridge in Nayapura area, an eyewitness said.

"In Dug town of Jhalawar district, Amritlal Tailor, his wife, and their three children were injured when their thatched house collapsed at around 5.30 am on Tuesday when they were asleep," Dug SHO Amarnath said.

"While Amritlal was referred to Jhalawar district hospital with fracture and critical injuries, four others from his family were under treatment at a local government hospital," he said.

Baran Collector Narendra Gupta said that 11 people, stranded for two days in the submerged Khurai village under Chabra police station of Baran district, were on Tuesday evening airlifted to a safe place by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.

Swollen Chambal river following incessant monsoon rains, in Kota on Tuesday

Jhalawar Collector Bharti Dixit said that 53 persons have been rescued through boats, while 49 others were still stuck by evening and attempts to rescue them were still on.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, 29 cm rainfall occurred in Jhalawar's Dug, followed by 26 cm in Arnod (Pratapgarh) and Pidawa (Jhalawar), 23 cm in Bakani (Jhalawar), 17 cm in Gangdhar and Pachpahad (Jhalawar), 16 cm in Aklera (Jhalawar), 15 cm in Asnawar (Jhalawar), and 13 cm in Jhalrapatan (Jhalawar).

The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Banswara and Dungarpur districts and heavy rainfall in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts on Tuesday.

Locals face difficulties in heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh

As heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, the people of the state continue to face difficulties and bear damage to the public properties.

In central and east Madhya Pradesh, it has been raining heavily for the last 24 hours. Also, there is a possibility of heavy rainfalls in Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur in the coming hours.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the rain and flood-affected areas.

In the last 24 hours, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) together have rescued over 400 people from floods/excess rain in the state. The following number of people from floods/excess rain: Vidisha (190), Rajgarh (103), Ashoknagar (94), Raisen (7), Jabalpur (5), Mandla (3), Sidhi (2), Guna (3).

ALSO READ | Rain fury brings life to a halt in several parts of MP, including state capital Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj S Chouhan reviewed situations in rain-affected districts of the state and stated that assistance will be given by sending helicopters to Vidisha if need be.

Chouhan said, "The people of 10 flood-affected villages from Vidisha and Guna districts will be airlifted using two helicopters. NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed for rescue operations in the rain and flood-affected districts of the state."

Later, CM reviewed the flood situation in Vidisha district.

"We will try our best to give adequate compensation for damages due to flood situation. I will soon visit the flood-affected districts of the state," he said.

In the state, the Parvati river is flowing at its maximum water level in Guna and the Ken river in Panna is close to its maximum water level. The water level of the Narmada river is 271.56 metres. In Vidisha, the Betwa river and its tributaries are overflowing.

According to the information received this morning, the water level in dams like Rajghat, Gandhi Sagar, Bargi, Tawa, Handiya, Mohanpura, Barna, Kolar, Omkareshwar, Kaliasot, Bhadbhada etc. has increased significantly.

Also, 11 gates of Bansujara Dam in Tikamgarh have been opened. Earlier on Monday, a red alert for rainfall has been issued in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

Apart from this, moderate rainfall is to take place in 12 districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone.

Due to the incessant rains, District Collector and Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh had on Monday announced that there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district.

Eight trains diverted on Guna-Maksi route

At least eight trains were diverted on Tuesday following the inundation of tracks due to heavy rain, which disrupted the rail traffic between Guna and Maksi in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

"Due to incessant rains, flood water reached the railway tracks in Biaora and Kumbhraj, leading to disruption of the rail traffic on the Guna-Maksi route," said Guna station master RS Meena.

He said while the eight trains were diverted, the Bina-Nagda train was cancelled.

Meena said the Bina-Nagda train will move back from Guna while Sabarmati Express was diverted to the Bina-Bhopal route.

"Some more evening trains may be affected," he said.

Many parts of MP, including Bhopal, witnessed heavy downpours over the last few days, leading to power supply disruptions in the state capital and other places. Narmadapuram, Vidisha and Guna districts are hit by floods.

(With inputs from ANI)

KOTA/ BHOPAL: Two people were washed away in floods and two others went missing in Baran and Bundi districts of Rajasthan, as heavy rains continued to lash the region on Tuesday. Rural Development and Panchayti Raj Minister Ramesh Meena on Tuesday toured the rain-affected areas of Karauli district. "Talked to the Principal Secretary to the CM and apprised him about the flood situation. Many villages have become islands. Villagers need help," Meena tweeted. He instructed officials to arrange food and drinking water for the affected people. Torrential rains have created a flood-like situation in Rajasthan's three districts - Jhalawar, Dholpur and Baran -- where the army and disaster relief team carried out operations to rescue about 1,100 people from across the state, officials said on Tuesday. An IAF helicopter is also being deployed to airlift more than 50 people stuck in the waterlogged areas in Baran and Jhalawar districts while schools in all four districts of Kota division -- Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi -- have been shut, they said. Secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Department Ashutosh Pednekar said army columns have been deployed in Dholpur and Jhalawar districts. Rivers like Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh are flooded and excess water from overflowing dams is being released by opening their gates. ALSO READ | At least 50 dead in rain-related incidents in Himachal, other states in three days The body of 35-year-old Premnarayan Suman, a resident of Dabri Kakaji village in Baran district, who had been swept away in the flood on Monday evening, was recovered Tuesday from near his village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Anta circle) Tarun Kant Somani said. In Bundi district, Satyanarayan Prajapat, 50, a resident of Suwasda village fell into a flooded anicut on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to collect fodder for cattle near his village. Prajapat was found dead, Circle Inspector at (Nainwan) Babulal Meena said. The bodies of both, Suman and Prajapat, were handed over to their families after post-mortem later in the day. In Baran's Shekhapur village, a 20-year-old man, identified as Ekram, was swept away while crossing a flooded brook along with his two friends Monday evening. WATCH | Locals rescued the two youths, while Ekram has not been located yet, Station House Officer (Kawai) Man Singh said. In Kota district, search operations were on to locate Kudeep Chauhan, who had fallen into a swollen Chambal river near Nayapura crematorium ground Monday evening. Another youth who had fallen into the Chambal while taking a selfie on Monday evening in Karbala area of Kota city, swam with the flow and came out on the other side of an over-bridge in Nayapura area, an eyewitness said. "In Dug town of Jhalawar district, Amritlal Tailor, his wife, and their three children were injured when their thatched house collapsed at around 5.30 am on Tuesday when they were asleep," Dug SHO Amarnath said. "While Amritlal was referred to Jhalawar district hospital with fracture and critical injuries, four others from his family were under treatment at a local government hospital," he said. Baran Collector Narendra Gupta said that 11 people, stranded for two days in the submerged Khurai village under Chabra police station of Baran district, were on Tuesday evening airlifted to a safe place by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter. Swollen Chambal river following incessant monsoon rains, in Kota on Tuesday Jhalawar Collector Bharti Dixit said that 53 persons have been rescued through boats, while 49 others were still stuck by evening and attempts to rescue them were still on. During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, 29 cm rainfall occurred in Jhalawar's Dug, followed by 26 cm in Arnod (Pratapgarh) and Pidawa (Jhalawar), 23 cm in Bakani (Jhalawar), 17 cm in Gangdhar and Pachpahad (Jhalawar), 16 cm in Aklera (Jhalawar), 15 cm in Asnawar (Jhalawar), and 13 cm in Jhalrapatan (Jhalawar). The Met department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Banswara and Dungarpur districts and heavy rainfall in Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts on Tuesday. Locals face difficulties in heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh As heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, the people of the state continue to face difficulties and bear damage to the public properties. In central and east Madhya Pradesh, it has been raining heavily for the last 24 hours. Also, there is a possibility of heavy rainfalls in Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Jhabua and Alirajpur in the coming hours. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the rain and flood-affected areas. In the last 24 hours, State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) together have rescued over 400 people from floods/excess rain in the state. The following number of people from floods/excess rain: Vidisha (190), Rajgarh (103), Ashoknagar (94), Raisen (7), Jabalpur (5), Mandla (3), Sidhi (2), Guna (3). ALSO READ | Rain fury brings life to a halt in several parts of MP, including state capital Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj S Chouhan reviewed situations in rain-affected districts of the state and stated that assistance will be given by sending helicopters to Vidisha if need be. Chouhan said, "The people of 10 flood-affected villages from Vidisha and Guna districts will be airlifted using two helicopters. NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed for rescue operations in the rain and flood-affected districts of the state." Later, CM reviewed the flood situation in Vidisha district. "We will try our best to give adequate compensation for damages due to flood situation. I will soon visit the flood-affected districts of the state," he said. In the state, the Parvati river is flowing at its maximum water level in Guna and the Ken river in Panna is close to its maximum water level. The water level of the Narmada river is 271.56 metres. In Vidisha, the Betwa river and its tributaries are overflowing. According to the information received this morning, the water level in dams like Rajghat, Gandhi Sagar, Bargi, Tawa, Handiya, Mohanpura, Barna, Kolar, Omkareshwar, Kaliasot, Bhadbhada etc. has increased significantly. Also, 11 gates of Bansujara Dam in Tikamgarh have been opened. Earlier on Monday, a red alert for rainfall has been issued in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch and Mandsaur. Apart from this, moderate rainfall is to take place in 12 districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar and Khargone. Due to the incessant rains, District Collector and Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Singh had on Monday announced that there will be a holiday in all schools of the Narmadapuram district. Eight trains diverted on Guna-Maksi route At least eight trains were diverted on Tuesday following the inundation of tracks due to heavy rain, which disrupted the rail traffic between Guna and Maksi in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. "Due to incessant rains, flood water reached the railway tracks in Biaora and Kumbhraj, leading to disruption of the rail traffic on the Guna-Maksi route," said Guna station master RS Meena. He said while the eight trains were diverted, the Bina-Nagda train was cancelled. Meena said the Bina-Nagda train will move back from Guna while Sabarmati Express was diverted to the Bina-Bhopal route. "Some more evening trains may be affected," he said. Many parts of MP, including Bhopal, witnessed heavy downpours over the last few days, leading to power supply disruptions in the state capital and other places. Narmadapuram, Vidisha and Guna districts are hit by floods. (With inputs from ANI)