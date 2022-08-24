Rain fury: Heavy release of water from Rajasthan dams put MP rivers in spate

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: While the flood waters are receding in central MP districts, including worst-hit Vidisha, the heavy release of water from dams in Rajasthan, has put most rivers, particularly Parvati and Chambal in spate, resulting in grim flood situation in Morena, Bhind and Sheopur districts of Gwalior-Chambal region.

The heavy release of water from Kota Barrage and the Kalisindh Dam (both in Rajasthan) has caused a rise in the Parvati river in Morena and Sheopur and the Chambal river in Bhind and Sheopur districts.

According to official sources, around 6000 villagers have been shifted to safer places by five teams of SDRF.

In Bhind district, two flood-hit villages have been evacuated fully. Residents of 15 more villages will be shifted depending on the pace of rise in Chambal river.

In the Morena district, rising Parvati river has forced the evacuation of residents from six villages and if the situation continues to worsen, then residents from 44 more villages will also be shifted to safer places on Thursday morning.

As many as 12 SDRF teams and one NDRF team have been pressed into action in the three districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region to deal with any eventuality.

The CM conducted an aerial survey of Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region, where the situation is grim owing to the continuous rise in Parvati, Chambal and other rivers.

At the time of filing this news report, the CM was meeting flood victim families shifted to a shelter camp in Kuthiyana village of Morena district.

Continuing aerial survey and boat connection of areas affected by floods, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the 250 houses in flood-affected areas of Vidisha district. He mostly connected with the villages through a boat before wading through the knee-deep water to meet the affected families.

While assuring the flood-hit families all possible help, Chouhan also distributed food packets to residents of settlements under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana.

The CM conducted an aerial survey of the worst hit Mudrakheda and Tanaja Gadla villages of Vidisha district. While conducting the aerial survey, he connected over the phone with a local resident Narayan Singh Banwasi, who had earlier rang the CM office for help.

He subsequently connected through his helicopter communication system with the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, already engaged in rescue operations, and coordinated with the IAF team in rescuing the stranded villagers from the flood-hit parts.

Earlier in the day, the CM said that work should be started on a war footing for the restoration of drinking water and electricity supply, repair of damaged roads, broken culverts and cleanliness in the flood-affected areas.

"To prevent the spread of diseases, medical teams should be formed to arrange disinfectant spraying and health test kits should be transported to the affected areas. It should be ensured that there is no shortage of machines and necessary staff to restore the situation in the most affected areas. If needed, machines and staff should be made available from other districts. There should be no shortage of resources anywhere," he said

He further said that the assessment of the loss of houses, household items, crops and cattle due to floods and excessive rains should be ensured in a transparent manner and with sensitivity.

"In assessing the loss, an attitude of generosity towards poor families should be kept. The district administration should also make arrangements for food for the next few days for the families most affected by the floods. A dry ration can be provided to them. Social organisations should also be involved in providing essential materials and relief work to needy people," the CM said.

The CM said that the inspection of dams is necessary from the point of view of safety. He directed that the Water Resources Department and Narmada Valley Development Authority should conduct a micro-inspection of all the big and small dams under their control.

