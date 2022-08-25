Demolition preparation of Noida's Supertech twin towers complete

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

With just two days to go for the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers -- Ceyane and Apex-- in Noida, the work to raze the illegally constructed 100-metre tall buildings is almost complete. The 40-storey building is slated to be demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday, August 28, in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

The apex court had found the twin structures in Sector 93A built in violation of norms. Earlier, the razing was scheduled for August 21 but it was deferred by a week by the court following Noida Authority's request for an extension.

As part of the preparations for demolition, both towers have been loaded with around 3,700 kg of explosives filled in 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers to bring it crashing down under controlled demolition.

“All preparations have been made for the blast to be held on this Sunday. Today the final spot visit and meeting with the stakeholders was done. Explosives loaded on both towers,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority while talking to media persons.

Maheshwari claimed that both towers would be demolished in 10-12 seconds. “Demolition will lead to around 80,000 tons of debris of which around 50,000-55,000 tons would be used here at the site for filling purpose, rest would go for recycling,” she said.

The Noida Authority CEO also added that the residents – 7,000-8,000—living in 1400 flats of the two adjacent societies -- Emerald Court and ATS Village -- would be vacated till 7 am on Sunday and after the visit of the site by the agencies concerned post-demolition, they would be given the permission to return

to their flats.

“The exclusion zone built in 500-700 metres periphery of the twin towers to be demolished would be closed for the whole day on Sunday. Traffic on Noida and Greater Noida Expressway would be diverted from 2 pm-3 pm,” said Maheshwari. She added that fire tenders, sensitized medical teams and other emergency services would be kept war ready on the day of demolition.

Around 1,200 vehicles belonging to residents of the two housing societies will also be removed from the premises for the period. The Noida Authority will provide space for them in the multilevel parking facility at Botanical Garden metro station

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the power supply to both the towers was snapped due to which the team of six experts of demolition company Edifice Engineering and Johannesburg were walking up and down the 32 floors of the building 2 to 3 times a day to give final shape to the preparations.

The expert team examined 32 floors, three times a day, to check cable connections to the explosives and materials installed around the building for implosion. The loading of explosives was already done on August 22nd.

