Azad's resignation letter similar to the one I wrote when leaving Congress: Himanta Sarma

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the resignation letter sent by Ghulam Nabi Azad to Congress president Sonia Gandhi had many similarities with the one he had written when he quit the party in 2015.

The problem in the Congress is that everybody knows Rahul Gandhi is "immature, whimsical and unpredictable" but his mother is still trying to promote her, Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme here.

"The Congress president is not taking care of the party. She had been basically trying to promote her son all these years, but it is a futile attempt. Her mission will not be successful," Sarma claimed.

People who had been loyal to the party are deserting it one by one, he said.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES | Disgruntled with Gandhis? Ghulam Nabi Azad readies to do an Amarinder in J&K ahead of polls

"I had written in 2015 that a time will come when only the Gandhis will be left in the Congress and all others will leave. This is what is happening," the CM stated.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen a series of leaders leave it.

The situation in the Congress, Azad maintained, has reached a point of no return and now "proxies" are being propped to take over leadership of the party.

Sarma, talking to reporters, said the letter written "by me in 2015 has many similarities to the one written by Azad 'sahab'. The issues that were there earlier, are still there and will continue to be there, leading to a situation when only the Gandhis will remain in the part," he added.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister said that he is a "boon" for the BJP.

"When leaders of both the parties are compared, the BJP is way ahead of the Congress and that suits us,” he added.

Sarma resigned from the Congress in 2015 to join the BJP before Assam assembly elections the year after.

He was largely credited for the saffron party's first electoral victory in a northeastern state.

