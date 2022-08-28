Home Nation

Noida Supertech twin towers demolition: Timeline of key events

The demolition came in pursuance of a Supreme Court order of August 31, 2021 which found that the nearly 100-metre-tall structures had come up in violation of building norms.

Published: 28th August 2022 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

SupertechTwinTowersDemolition

A visual of the demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers on August 28, 2022. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: Supertech's twin towers in Noida were safely demolished on Sunday.

The demolition came in pursuance of a Supreme Court order of August 31, 2021 which found that the nearly 100-metre-tall structures had come up in the premises of Emerald Court housing society in violation of building norms.

The proposed premium residential twin towers with space for commercial activities were built by real estate developer Supertech Group after approvals from the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), popularly referred to as the Noida Authority, which was constituted under the UP Industrial Development Act and functions under the state government.

CHECK OUT VISUALS HERE

A timeline of key events related to twin towers demolition:

  • 2004: Supertech gets land allotted for developing a group housing project by Noida Authority in city's Sector 93A after which work started on 'Emerald Court' society.
  • 2005: Building plan for Emerald Court approved by Noida Authority. Permission to construct 14 residential towers of 10 floors
  • 2006: Supertech seeks more land for the project and gets approval from Noida Authority. Building plan amended to accommodate one more residential tower – total 15 now. Aster 1 to 8, Aspire 1 to 4 and Emperor 1 to 3.
  • 2009: Developer gets building plan revised once again. Adds two more towers – Apex and Ceyane --with 24 floors and immediately begins construction. Some residents object to it, citing violation of building norms. Just about 40-50 residents were living in Emerald Court at the time.
  • 2012: Developer revised building plan to increase number of floors to 40 in Apex and Ceyane as construction continued full swing.
  • December 2012: Emerald Court residents' association moves Allahabad High Court. Cite lack of residents' consent for new towers within same housing complex, violation of rules like minimum 16 metre distance between buildings and the new construction coming up in area marked for green space.
  • 2014: Allahabad High Court orders demolition of twin towers. Pulls up Noida Authority for collusion with developer. Construction work stops at site.
  • May 2014: Supertech moves Supreme Court seeking relief and states all approvals taken.
  • August 31, 2021: Supreme Court orders demolition within three months, observing violation of building norms in collusion with local officials. Remarks that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.
  • February 2022: Noida Authority informs Supreme Court demolition to take place on May 22.
  • May 17, 2022: Supreme Court extends demolition deadline to August 28.
  • August 28, 2022: Twin towers demolished.

The Emerald Court housing complex developed by Supertech with 15 towers has around 650 flats.

If permitted, the demolished Apex and Ceyane towers would have added 915 more flats and 21 shops within the same housing complex and that too in violation of building norms.

ALSO READ

Boundary wall of nearby society damaged, flats' windowpanes got cracks

Who actually got punished, ask homebuyers

Supertech flat buyers to be fully refunded, says Supreme Court

Secure legal assurances, Maradu residents tell Noida counterparts

People with respiratory issues should avoid twin towers area for few days, say doctors

Supertech twin tower demolition largely successful, says Noida Authority CEO

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supertech demolition Noida Twin towers demolition Supertech Supertech demolition timeline
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp