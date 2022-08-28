Home Nation

Supertech twin tower demolition largely successful, says Noida Authority CEO

Edifice collaborated with South African experts Jet Demolitions to engineer controlled explosions which reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a massive pile of rubble.

Published: 28th August 2022

A visual of the demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers on August 28, 2022. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: The Supertech twin tower demolition was largely successful and the adjoining buildings of Emerald Court and ATS Village are expected to get safety clearance soon for residents to return home by 6.30 pm, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

The Noida Authority oversaw the demolition of the twin towers on Sunday, nine years after a residents association went to court over the illegally built multi-storeyed structure.

A series of controlled explosions reduced the 100-metre tall structures to a massive pile of rubble.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering was hired by Supertech for the task.

Edifice collaborated with South African experts Jet Demolitions for the job.

"The blast has largely been successful. Teams of Edifice, CBRI (Central Building Research Institute), Jet Demolitions making a physical inspection of the site to see if any leftover explosives are there," Maheshwari told reporters.

The demolition waste is largely within the site.

Some debris spilled over to the road, while a little went towards the ATS Village wall also, she said.

"The plumes of dust, as seen by all of us, dissipated immediately. All our anti-smog guns, mechanical sweeping machines, water tankers and sprinklers were pressed into service immediately," the senior IAS officer said.

Maheshwari said once the safety clearance for the two residential societies is issued, cleaning those premises would begin there.

Cooking gas and power supply will resume shortly and residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village will be allowed to move into their residences after 6.30 pm, Maheshwari said.

