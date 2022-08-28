End of 9-year-long battle: Illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida razed to the ground

By Online Desk

Noida's Supertech twin towers were demolished today at 2:31 pm.

The towers --- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar --- were down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. They are reportedly the tallest structures yet in India to have been demolished, officials said.

READ DETAILED REPORT HERE

Officials from the Gautambudh Nagar Control Centre were deployed at the Jaypee Flyover adjacent to the Twin Tower from where instructions for the relapse of the Tower were being provided.

More than 3,700 kgs of explosives were used in this operation.

The Noida police had barricaded most of the routes surrounding the twin tower.

CHECK OUT VISUALS HERE

Around 7,000 residents from the neighbouring Emerald and ATC societies were evacuated and additionally, ambulances and sprinklers were provided to the communities living near the tower (in view of the debris and the massive layer of dust).

The Noida police had coordinated with Google to close the routes nearby and to show that this area was closed. The Noida Expressway was closed at 1:30 pm and will remain closed till around 3 pm.

READ MORE: Stage set for demolition

The Supertech twin towers in Noida - Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) - part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a nine-year-long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.

A visual of the demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers on August 28, 2022. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Realty firm Supertech on Sunday, however, claimed the twin towers were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made.

Supertech added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers.

ALSO READ

(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)

Noida's Supertech twin towers were demolished today at 2:31 pm. The towers --- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar --- were down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. They are reportedly the tallest structures yet in India to have been demolished, officials said. READ DETAILED REPORT HERE Officials from the Gautambudh Nagar Control Centre were deployed at the Jaypee Flyover adjacent to the Twin Tower from where instructions for the relapse of the Tower were being provided. Water sprinkled in the area after the demolition of #SupertechTwinTowers.@yuva_journalist #SupertechTwinTowersDemolition pic.twitter.com/rmTcQnjN0X — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) August 28, 2022 More than 3,700 kgs of explosives were used in this operation. The Noida police had barricaded most of the routes surrounding the twin tower. CHECK OUT VISUALS HERE Around 7,000 residents from the neighbouring Emerald and ATC societies were evacuated and additionally, ambulances and sprinklers were provided to the communities living near the tower (in view of the debris and the massive layer of dust). The Noida police had coordinated with Google to close the routes nearby and to show that this area was closed. The Noida Expressway was closed at 1:30 pm and will remain closed till around 3 pm. READ MORE: Stage set for demolition The Supertech twin towers in Noida - Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) - part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a nine-year-long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association. A visual of the demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers on August 28, 2022. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS) Realty firm Supertech on Sunday, however, claimed the twin towers were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made. Supertech added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers. ALSO READ Noida twin towers demolition: Timeline of key events Boundary wall of nearby society damaged, flats' windowpanes got cracks Who actually got punished, ask homebuyers Supertech flat buyers to be fully refunded, says Supreme Court Secure legal assurances, Maradu residents tell Noida counterparts People with respiratory issues should avoid Noida twin towers area for few days, say doctors Supertech twin tower demolition largely successful, says Noida Authority CEO (With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)