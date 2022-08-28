Home Nation

End of 9-year-long battle: Illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida razed to the ground

The Supertech twin towers in Noida - Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) - part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction.

Published: 28th August 2022 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

SupertechTwinTowersDemolition

A visual of the demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers on August 28, 2022. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Online Desk

Noida's Supertech twin towers were demolished today at 2:31 pm.

The towers --- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar --- were down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. They are reportedly the tallest structures yet in India to have been demolished, officials said.

READ DETAILED REPORT HERE

Officials from the Gautambudh Nagar Control Centre were deployed at the Jaypee Flyover adjacent to the Twin Tower from where instructions for the relapse of the Tower were being provided.

More than 3,700 kgs of explosives were used in this operation.

The Noida police had barricaded most of the routes surrounding the twin tower.

CHECK OUT VISUALS HERE

Around 7,000 residents from the neighbouring Emerald and ATC societies were evacuated and additionally, ambulances and sprinklers were provided to the communities living near the tower (in view of the debris and the massive layer of dust).

The Noida police had coordinated with Google to close the routes nearby and to show that this area was closed. The Noida Expressway was closed at 1:30 pm and will remain closed till around 3 pm.

READ MORE: Stage set for demolition

The Supertech twin towers in Noida - Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) - part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a nine-year-long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.

A visual of the demolition of Noida's Supertech twin towers on August 28, 2022. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Realty firm Supertech on Sunday, however, claimed the twin towers were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made.

Supertech added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers.

ALSO READ

(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supertech Twin towers demolition Supertech demolition
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp