Festival season: Chhattisgarh activists to ensure NGT ban on pandals, noise pollution are complied with

There are clear-cut guidelines elucidated by the NGT for the authorities of the municipal corporation, police and district administration.

Published: 29th August 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal, NGT

National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Activists of the civil society group under the banner Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sangharsh Samiti has pledged to act as a watchdog to ensure the authorities comply with the directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) disallowing pandals or marquee (a temporary large tent-like structure) and welcome gates on the roads or public places during the religious festivals.

“NGT in its significant order stated that no permission should be given for erecting Marquee or welcome gates in public places that lead to much inconvenience to the people, the movement of traffic, or becoming a source of environmental pollution. Even the electricity department is not to provide power supply to such pandals and can levy fine on illegal connection”, said Dr Rakesh Gupta, social activist and ENT expert, who is also a member of the Samiti.

There are clear-cut guidelines elucidated by the NGT for the authorities of the municipal corporation, police and district administration. There is a provision of imposing Rs 10 crore penalty for not complying with the given instruction, he added.

NGT acts tough: "No" to marquee, welcome gates on roads during festivals

“We have appealed to the authorities to comply with the order of the NGT or else we would be moving with our plea to the NGT for taking action against those shirking their responsibility”, said Dr Gupta.

“Noise level during festival season of Durga puja, Diwali, Ganesh Utsav though temporary but can be quite annoying and a cause of concern. The district administration and local authorities should consider the issue of installing pandals and welcome gates with utter seriousness. The permission for such gates and pandals on the road should not be granted at all”, stated the order of the Tribunal that further asked the local municipality and the police to initiate action on removing the structures if found installed without permission and the penalty should also be imposed on the organiser.

The NGT also instructed the district administration to remain alert and ensure the smooth flow of road traffic, the air ambiance quality during the festivals be maintained within the prescribed norms and there should be a check on noise pollution.

TAGS
Chhattisgarh Nagrik Sangharsh Samiti National Green Tribunal NGT Ganesh Utsav
