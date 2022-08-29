Home Nation

Ranchi Diary

In order to make Betla National Park, a part of Palamu Tiger Reserve fool-proof from the poachers, forest officials have arranged seven layer security using modern equipments and experienced manpower.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Class XII girl set on fire by neighbour succumbs 
A 19-year-old student of Class XII, who was allegedly set on fire by a youth after she rejected his overtures in  Dumka, died on Sunday. The victim, Ankita, was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Hospital in Dumka with 90 per cent burns, and was then shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi. The accused, Shahrukh, who was her neighbour, poured petrol from the window and set her on fire while she was sleeping at her home in the wee hours of Tuesday. He has been sent to jail. In her statement to an executive magistrate, Ankita said he had called her on phone, pestering her to become his friend.

Speculations about fall of Soren govt fail 
All speculations about the possible disqualification of CM Hemant Soren by the Election Commission in the office of profit case, leading to the fall of government, have failed. Four days after reports talked of the impending arrival of the governor’s notification, Soren still holds the post. While some rumours floating around said he has been disqualified or barred from contesting polls, others said the governor will call Soren after returning from Delhi, or that a notification will be issued for his disqualification. The brouhaha prompted a UPA leader to quip that governments cannot be pulled down through tweets.

7-layer security to protect wild animals  
In order to make Betla National Park, a part of Palamu Tiger Reserve fool-proof from the poachers, forest officials have arranged seven layer security using modern equipments and experienced manpower. The park is being guarded round the clock by several groups of tracker guards; live surveillance of the entire jungle is being done by 360 degree CCTV cameras, besides that foot-march is also being conducted by the tracker guards led by forest guards updating the control room about activity inside the forest area. BNF, spread over 226 square km, has been divided into 8 sub-beats to make it convenient. 

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Petrol Set on Fire Hemant Soren disqualification Election Commission Palamu Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp