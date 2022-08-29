Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Class XII girl set on fire by neighbour succumbs

A 19-year-old student of Class XII, who was allegedly set on fire by a youth after she rejected his overtures in Dumka, died on Sunday. The victim, Ankita, was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Hospital in Dumka with 90 per cent burns, and was then shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi. The accused, Shahrukh, who was her neighbour, poured petrol from the window and set her on fire while she was sleeping at her home in the wee hours of Tuesday. He has been sent to jail. In her statement to an executive magistrate, Ankita said he had called her on phone, pestering her to become his friend.

Speculations about fall of Soren govt fail

All speculations about the possible disqualification of CM Hemant Soren by the Election Commission in the office of profit case, leading to the fall of government, have failed. Four days after reports talked of the impending arrival of the governor’s notification, Soren still holds the post. While some rumours floating around said he has been disqualified or barred from contesting polls, others said the governor will call Soren after returning from Delhi, or that a notification will be issued for his disqualification. The brouhaha prompted a UPA leader to quip that governments cannot be pulled down through tweets.

7-layer security to protect wild animals

In order to make Betla National Park, a part of Palamu Tiger Reserve fool-proof from the poachers, forest officials have arranged seven layer security using modern equipments and experienced manpower. The park is being guarded round the clock by several groups of tracker guards; live surveillance of the entire jungle is being done by 360 degree CCTV cameras, besides that foot-march is also being conducted by the tracker guards led by forest guards updating the control room about activity inside the forest area. BNF, spread over 226 square km, has been divided into 8 sub-beats to make it convenient.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

