Senior Congress leaders, G23 members meet Azad; discuss future strategy for grouping

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders and members of G-23 Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday met Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence, days after the leader from Jammu and Kashmir resigned from the party after blaming the leadership.

Sharma, Hooda and Chavan held discussions at Azad's residence and are learnt to have discussed the future strategy of the G-23.

The Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organisational elections, including that of the Congress president, amid reports that Shashi Tharoor, who is a member of the group, is considering contesting the election for the top party post.

The G-23 had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 demanding an organisational overhaul and elections at all levels of the party.

The G-23 had also been critical of certain decisions of the party leadership.

Tuesday's meeting comes days after Azad resigned from the Congress and announced that he will float his own outfit in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of assembly elections there.

