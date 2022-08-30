Home Nation

Senior Congress leaders, G23 members meet Azad; discuss future strategy for grouping

Sharma, Hooda and Chavan held discussions at Azad's residence and are learnt to have discussed the future strategy of the G-23.

Published: 30th August 2022 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Former senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leaders and members of G-23 Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday met Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence, days after the leader from Jammu and Kashmir resigned from the party after blaming the leadership.

The Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organisational elections, including that of the Congress president, amid reports that Shashi Tharoor, who is a member of the group, is considering contesting the election for the top party post.

The G-23 had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 demanding an organisational overhaul and elections at all levels of the party.

ALSO READ | 64 Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders quit party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

The G-23 had also been critical of certain decisions of the party leadership.

Tuesday's meeting comes days after Azad resigned from the Congress and announced that he will float his own outfit in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of assembly elections there.

