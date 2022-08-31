Home Nation

Ahead of KCR’s Bihar visit, RJD bats for Nitish as PM candidate

Published: 31st August 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s visit to Bihar today, RJD on Tuesday strongly pitched for projection of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as prime ministerial candidate and said that party supremo Lalu Prasad would also take up the matter with the Congress.

Rao will be meeting RJD chief Lalu, Nitish and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during his visit to the state capital on Wednesday. He will be holding discussions with Bihar leaders to forge a broader opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

According to the official statement, Telangana CM will provide financial assistance to the families of Galwan Valley martyrs and also to families of 12 Bihar labourers who were killed in a mishap in Telangana. Rao is visiting Bihar within a month after Nitish dumped NDA and joined hands with RJD once again to form a grand alliance government in the state. It is seen as Nitish’s well-calculated move to plunge into the national politics and pass on the baton to his deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD also apparently wants Nitish to give the post of CM to Tejashwi sooner than expected and concentrate on the national politics to emerge as challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha 
election. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, “Nitish Kumar has a long parliamentary experience and also huge capability. Lalu Ji will talk to the Congress top leadership and will also convince the party on it (making Nitish Prime Ministerial candidate). Nitish Ji will unfurl tricolour at the Red Fort.”

“All opposition parties will sit together and decide the name of the Prime Ministerial candidate”. Meanwhile, BJP launched a blistering attack on Nitish. Former deputy chief minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, “Nitish is dreaming to become PM but the political situation is like that he will not even be CM for a long time. Lalu will soon split JD(U) and make his son Tejashwi CM.”

Seeking Opposition unity before 2024 polls
