India's first vaccine against cervical cancer to launch on September 1

The most awaited vaccine will be launched by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on September 1.

Published: 31st August 2022 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology(DBT) are set to launch India's first indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against Cervical Cancer on September 1, official sources told ANI.

According to Dr N K Arora, Chairperson of the COVID working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said it is an exciting experience to launch a made-in-India vaccine.

"It is very exciting and I must say it makes us very happy that our daughters and granddaughters will now be able to get this much-awaited vaccine."

ALSO READ | India produces nearly 60 per cent of all vaccines used worldwide: FM

"In fact, this is one of the last major vaccines to be introduced. In fact, this is one of the last vaccines that will be launched in the programme. Now, Indian vaccines will be available and we hope that it will be launched in the National Immunisation programme for 9-14-year-old girls," he added.

"It is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, 85 per cent to 90 per cent cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses. So, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they are protected from the infection and consequently probably 30 years later, cancer does not occur," Dr Arora further explained.

ALSO READ | Free medicine kits given to cancer patients in Bengaluru

"There was a shortage in the global market. Now Indian vaccine has come. So, we will be able to take care of our requirements within our made-in-India vaccine," he said.

