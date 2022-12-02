Home Nation

UP: Azam Khan booked for 'unborn kids' remarks at Rampur bypoll campaign

Several women offended by Khan's statement had lodged a complaint against him with the recorded audio, police said.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (Photo | PTI)

RAMPUR: The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday booked Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan over an alleged offensive remark made while campaigning for the bypoll election for the Rampur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A probe has been launched too.

A woman named Shehnaaz Begum submitted to the police an audio file of the public meeting at Shuta Khana.

According to the complainant, Azam Khan had in the meeting said, "I was a minister in the last four terms of the SP government and if I would have used the power like this then unborn kids would ask their mothers if they had my permission to take birth."

Based on the woman's complaint, the Ganj police have booked Khan under Section 394(b), 354 A, 353 (A), 504, 505 (2), 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

Azam Khan allegedly made the statement while campaigning in support of the SP candidate Asim Raja in the upcoming bypolls of the Rampur Assembly Seat.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who was campaigning along with Azam Khan said, "You get us this seat and you will see that in 2024, the BJP will not be able to save its government.

" "This election is not of Rampur alone.

It is the election to bring the (SP) back in power (in future).

This is the election for the injustices meted out to Azam Khan.

"There is SP on one side and on the other side there are those who do injustice, humiliate and lodge fake cases," he said.

Rampur will go to polls on December 5 along with Mainpuri, a seat which fell vacant after SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav died on October 10.

The Rampur Assembly seat had fell vacant after the Rampur District Court sentenced Azam Khan to three years in prison in a 2019 hate speech case over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He was later granted bail and given a week's time to appeal against the sentence.

He eventually lost his Assembly membership since his prison term was longer than two years.

Azam Khan began his political career by winning the 1980 assembly election on Janata Party (Secular) ticket from Rampur. He has served as a minister in both Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav governments.

(With ANI inputs)

