You will neither become CM, nor be able to make anyone CM: Keshav Maurya to Akhilesh Yadav

By Agencies

LUCKNOW: Akhilesh Yadav will neither become chief minister nor will he be able to make anyone get that position, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said Friday responding to the Samajwadi Party president's "offer".

At a rally in Rampur a day earlier, Yadav claimed the two deputy chief ministers - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - wanted to become chief minister.

He offered to support them if they joined the Samajwadi Party along with 100 BJP MLAs. "What is the use of holding the deputy CM position when you cannot even transfer a chief medical officer --- Take 100 MLAs from us, we are with you, become CM whenever you want," he said.

In a tweet in Hindi on Friday, Maurya said, "SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, you will not be able to become the chief minister, nor will you be able to make anyone (chief minister). From (your) statements, it seems that you are not only feeling frustrated and irritated but have lost your mental balance sensing SP's defeat of SP in the Mainpuri and Rampur bypolls. You will not be able to indulge in booth capturing. People have rejected the cycle (SP's election symbol)," Maurya said.

He also termed the opposition party "Samaaptwadi Party".

Akhilesh in the Rampur rally also warned that "those who are committing injustice, I want to tell them that the Chief Minister's (Yogi Adityanath) file had come to me (during my tenure). It was said in the file that he should be booked. But, we do not engage in the politics of hate and vindictiveness."

Akhilesh added that he returned the file, and said, "Don't force us to become heartless because when we form the government, we too can initiate the same action against you," Yadav said.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded for the Manipuri Lok Sabha bypoll necessitated following the death of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Mainpuri parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments of Mainpuri, Bhogaon, Kishni, Karhal and Jaswant Nagar.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won the Karhal, Kishni and Jaswant Nagar seats, while the BJP won the Mainpuri and the Bhogaon seats.

Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal Assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency so is Jaswant Nagar, which is represented by his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Polling in Mainpuri will be held on December 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8. Bypolls are scheduled in Rampur and Khatauli assembly seats as well on December 5.

The Rampur bypoll was necessitated following the disqualification of SP leader Azam Khan after he was convicted by a local court and awarded three years' imprisonment in a hate speech case.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

