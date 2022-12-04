Uttarakhand resort receptionist murder: SIT approaches court for narco test on accused

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Under pressure from the opposition Congress, which has been insisting to disclose the name of the 'VIP' in the receptionist murder case, the Pushkar Singh Dhami- led BJP government has decided to conduct narco test on the accused.

This comes against the backdrop of Congress uproar in the Assembly and protests by various organisations demanding justice for the victim.

Narco test will be done on the three main accused in the case.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Law and Order) V Murgeshan said in a press conference that a charge sheet will be filed soon in the case.

"Our investigation is complete. Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destryoing evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC have been invoked in this case. Apart from this,

a case has been registered under several other sections.

The 19-year-old receptionist was pushed into the barrage by her resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees. The accused had confessed in police interrogation that the trio had killed the employee out of fear of exposing the illegal flesh trade in the resort.

The main accused, Pulkit Arya confessed that the trio had pushed Ankita into the Chilla canal on September 18. The police found the body on September 24, six days after the incident.

Amid pressure from the opposition Congress in the recently concluded assembly session, the government has decided to adopt the narco test route. The SIT intends to conduct a narco test on the three accused before filing a charge sheet in court.

The Congress has been demanding that the name of the VIP to whom the teenager was being pressured to provide "special services" be disclosed.

It is worth noting here that the main accused Pulkit Arya is the son of former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vinod Arya, although the BJP had expelled the father and brother from all posts from the party.

