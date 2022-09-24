Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Police early Saturday recovered the body of a female receptionist, allegedly killed by a BJP leader's son, from the Cheela canal where the accused had dumped her.

The development in the case was shared by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet, who said he was pained by the incident.

Uttarakhand | Visuals from Chilla canal in Rishikesh where the body of #AnkitaBhandari was recovered today.



The 19-yr-old receptionist was allegedly murdered by BJP leader Vinod Arya's son Pulkit Arya who has been now arrested along with other two accused

Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case and the owner of the resort where the victim worked, is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar.

The politician was formerly a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board.

An SIT led by DIG police P Renuka Devi has been set up to conduct a speedy probe into the killing of the 19-year-old woman.

The resort, built illegally in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district by the BJP leader's son, was demolished late Friday night, Dhami said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Demolition underway on orders of CM PS Dhami, at the Vanatara Resort in Rishikesh owned by Pulkit Arya who allegedly murdered Ankita Bhandari: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the CM



(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/8iklpWw0y6 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

Those who have committed the heinous crime will not be spared, he said.

Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having killed the girl and thrown her body into the Cheela canal.

Accused arrested by police in connection with its probe into the murder of a female resort receptionist (Photo | PTI)

Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, Pauri ASP Shekhar Chandra Suyal had said on Friday.

Before she was found dead, the girl was reported missing at a revenue police outpost by her parents, after they did not find her in her room on Monday morning.

