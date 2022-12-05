Patna Diary: Liquor is like God in Bihar, says RJD MLC

Home Nation

An RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandrawanshi has caused embarrassment to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by drawing a comparison between God and liquor.

An RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandrawanshi has caused embarrassment to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by drawing a comparison between God and liquor. “Liquor is like God in Bihar, it is available everywhere but you can’t see it,” he told media persons when asked about the recent death in hooch tragedy in Vaishali district. The RJD leader’s remark came amid BJP’s attempt to make it a poll issue in the much hyped Kurhani assembly by-election. The RJD MLC, however, claimed that the hooch tragedy could not be a poll issue.

Cooking gas from stubble, cow dung
Even as urbans are paying good amount for their LPG cylinders, residents of Bataspur village in Gaya district will have to just hand over stubbles and cow dung to the people concerned for cooking gas. Bataspur village has been selected for the Gobardhan Yojana under the under Lohia Swachh Bihar Abhiyan Phase-2. Free cooking gas will be provided through pipelines in the houses of the village.  In return, the farmers will have to give their cow-buffalo dung and garbage.  Farm stubble and other waste items will also have to be handed over. The problem of stubble burning has become a headache for the government. In such a situation, biogas will be made from stubble and cow dung under this scheme.

After Majhi, meet Bihar’s Mountain Man 0.2
Ganauri Paswan has acquired the distinction of being ‘Bihar’s Mountain Man-0.2.’ Paswan, a resident of Jaru Banwariya village in Jehanabad district, used his hands to carve out 400 steps on a 1500-feet mountain that leads to Baba Yogeshwar Nath temple. He created the steps using only basic tools like a hammer and a chisel. He said that he never felt like a task. The idea struck his mind when he visited the temple. He found that elderly and kids faced a lot of trouble to reach the temple. He said that he found several small idols of God and Goddess during his work, which continued for eight years. 

Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@ newindianexpress.com

