Home Nation

India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Welcoming VP Jagdeep Dhankar for assuming charge as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the PM said the VP was taking charge at a time when the country was witnessing two historical occasions.

Published: 07th December 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 'Amrit Kaal' of India's independence will not only be a period of national development and glory but also an occasion when the country will play an important role in giving a direction to the world.

Welcoming Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar for assuming charge as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said the VP was taking charge at a time when the country was witnessing two historical occasions.

"India has just assumed the presidency of G20 and this is also a time when we have commenced our journey into 'Amrit Kaal'. Not only will 'Amrit Kaal' be a period of development and glory for the country it will also be an occasion when India will play an important role in giving direction to the world," said the Prime Minister as the House met for the first day of the winter session.

Modi said in this journey, India's democracy, parliament and parliamentary traditions will also play a significant role.

ALSO READ | PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make winter session more productive collectively

Hailing Dhankhar as a leader who has both the elements of 'jawan' (soldier) and 'kisan' (farmer) imbibed in him, the prime minister said the House was fortunate to receive his able and effective leadership at this juncture in history.

"Our Vice President is a 'Kisan Putra' (son of farmer) and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with jawans and kisans," he said.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence that under the guidance of Dhankhar, "all members will effectively perform their duties and the House will serve as an effective platform to help realise the dreams and pledges of the country."

"Today you are formally commencing charge as chairman of this house. Many former prime ministers have been members of this august house at some time and many political stalwarts have started their journey from here. I am confident that your leadership will further enhance the dignity of this House and take it to greater heights," Modi said.

He also saluted the Armed Forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

"The country is happy to see the achievements of Kithana's 'lal' (son)," Modi said, referring to Dhankhar's birthplace Kithana in Rajasthan.

Referring to Dhankhar's humble origins, he noted that like President Droupadi Murmu, who is guiding the country, the son of a farmer has now reached the top position in the Rajya Sabha.

He further said that the House chairperson was an embodiment of the fact that success comes not through means alone but through dedication.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Amrit Kaal Winter session Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp