Home Nation

Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding

The BJP bagged Gujarat, lost Delhi and has to struggle in Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress would win, he claimed.

Published: 08th December 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Gujarat Assembly election results, wherein the ruling BJP has put up an impressive performance, was on expected lines, and added that people suspect whether there was a tacit understanding between the saffron party and the AAP.

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway on Thursday morning, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.

As per the latest trends of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP is seen inching towards an all-time high tally of 149 seats in 182-member House; Congress ahead in 19, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 9 seats.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said had the AAP and other parties come together, formed an alliance or reached an understanding, then it would have been a tough battle for the BJP.

"Gujarat results are on expected lines," he said.

LIVE | Assembly elections results: BJP sweeping Gujarat, in close race with Congress in Himachal

"People have a suspicion that it must have happened that you (the AAP) take Delhi and leave Gujarat to us (the BJP)," Raut added, alluding to a tacit understanding between the two parties.

He was referring to AAP's victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on its home turf in the national capital.

The Rajya Sabha member also said the AAP's victory in the MCD is "commendable".

"It is not easy to snatch Delhi from a party like the BJP," he added.

Raut, a key leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, also defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was virtually absent from his party's campaign in the state.

He said Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had nothing to do with politics.

Raut said in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress was giving a tough fight as per expectations, which he termed as positive.

The BJP bagged Gujarat, lost Delhi and has to struggle in Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress would win, he claimed.

"This is optimistic from the point of view of future polls, but only the opposition has to come together to avoid division of votes. If, by keeping aside differences, egos, the battle is contested together then the country will definitely see 2024 a change in 2024," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Gujarat elections Gujarat polls Gujarat election results Himachal election results AAP BJP Congress
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp