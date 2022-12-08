'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' fame IPS officer Amit Lodha booked under Anti-Corruption Act

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A Bihar cadre IPS officer Amit Lodha, who hogged the limelight following the release of a web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and other IPC sections.

The web series is based on Lodha's book titled Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught. The web series released by Netflix was a big hit for quite sometime.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is the story of a notorious gangster who had unleashed a reign of terror in Sheikhpura and its adjoining districts by committing daring incidents of crimes.

A press released issued by Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar police said that Lodha has been booked under sections 13(1), (b) read with section 13 (2) read with section 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and sections 120 (b) and 168 of IPC.

The press release issued by SP, SVU, revealed that a case was lodged at the SVU police station against Lodha after review of allegations levelled against him by the officials of the state police headquarters and senior authority.

ALSO READ | Khakee: The Bihar Chapter review: This police story is too self-serious

Lodha has been accused of abusing his official position and indulging in financial irregularities for his personal gains. Lodha has also been charged with entering into an agreement with Netflix and Friday Story Teller for financial gains despite being a serving government servant.

“This happened during Lodha's tenure as IG of Magadh range,” said a senior police officer posted at SVU.

ALSO READ | 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter': A cop, a gangster, and Bihar

A deputy superintendent of police has been assigned to investigate the case. Lodha was transferred from Magadh range to police headquarters following a dispute with then Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar. On Wednesday, SVU officials conducted raids at different locations of Kumar in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar has been accused of accumulating property disproportionate to his known sources of income. During search, Rs 20 lakh in cash, and documents of property in Patna (Bihar) and Ghaziabad (UP) were recovered.

PATNA: A Bihar cadre IPS officer Amit Lodha, who hogged the limelight following the release of a web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and other IPC sections. The web series is based on Lodha's book titled Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught. The web series released by Netflix was a big hit for quite sometime. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is the story of a notorious gangster who had unleashed a reign of terror in Sheikhpura and its adjoining districts by committing daring incidents of crimes. A press released issued by Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar police said that Lodha has been booked under sections 13(1), (b) read with section 13 (2) read with section 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and sections 120 (b) and 168 of IPC. The press release issued by SP, SVU, revealed that a case was lodged at the SVU police station against Lodha after review of allegations levelled against him by the officials of the state police headquarters and senior authority. ALSO READ | Khakee: The Bihar Chapter review: This police story is too self-serious Lodha has been accused of abusing his official position and indulging in financial irregularities for his personal gains. Lodha has also been charged with entering into an agreement with Netflix and Friday Story Teller for financial gains despite being a serving government servant. “This happened during Lodha's tenure as IG of Magadh range,” said a senior police officer posted at SVU. ALSO READ | 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter': A cop, a gangster, and Bihar A deputy superintendent of police has been assigned to investigate the case. Lodha was transferred from Magadh range to police headquarters following a dispute with then Gaya SSP Aditya Kumar. On Wednesday, SVU officials conducted raids at different locations of Kumar in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Kumar has been accused of accumulating property disproportionate to his known sources of income. During search, Rs 20 lakh in cash, and documents of property in Patna (Bihar) and Ghaziabad (UP) were recovered.