Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: As Betul borewell child rescue crosses 65 hrs, mother turns desperate

Tanmay fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next hour.

Published: 09th December 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Operation still underway to rescue the boy who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district.

Operation still underway to rescue the boy who fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

BETUL: As a rescue operation to save an eight-year-old stuck at 55-feet of a 400-feet deep borewell in Mandavi village of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district crossed 65 hours on Friday, the boys family raised questions and demanded immediate results.

Tanmay's mother, Jyoti Sahu said: "Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?"

"So much time has passed, and they are not saying anything. Not even allowing me to see. Three days have passed, citing two to four more hours. Tanmay fell on Tuesday and now it is Friday. I don't want anything, take out my son. I want to see my child once, whatever it may be, just take him out," the mother sounded desperate.

Other family members of Tanmay, who has been unresponsive since Thursday, also raised questions about the work of the administration. His schoolmates, meanwhile, have been chanting Gayatri Mantra for the well-being of their Class 3 student.

ALSO READ: 6-year-old boy falls into borewell in MP, rescue operation underway

Providing an update, Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal said, "We have completed the digging to 45 feet and now will dig a horizontal tunnel which has been started. There were hard rocks in the way which were broken with the help of machines.

"But now we have reached near the child and it is a very sensitive situation so now it will be dug manually and will try to reach near the boy."

Tanmay fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm on December 6 and the rescue operation started within the next hour.

His father, Sunil Sahu has said, "My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6."

ALSO READ| MP: Efforts on for 2nd day to rescue 6-year-old boy stuck in borewell 

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel have been at the job over the past three days.

Tanmay's teacher, Geeta Mankar, said, "Tanmay is a student of Class 3. The children of his school, including teachers, chanted Gayatri Mantra for his safety. The teachers and students have prayed to God that Tanmay comes out safely from the borewell. Tanmay is an intelligent student. His safety will be the victory of all of us." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rescue operation eight-year-old Stuck borewell crossed 65 hours
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp