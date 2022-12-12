Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term; 16 ministers sworn in

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sixteen other ministers, including eight of cabinet rank, were also sworn in.

The new entrants include 11 former ministers.

The Cabinet ministers include Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghvji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babariya.

Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge.

The six other ministers of state include Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kuverji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar.

ALSO READ | Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel: A soft and firm ‘grandfather’ at the helm of Gujarat

Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of the states where the party is in power, were present at the swearing in ceremony.

They included Union minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karnataka CM S R Bommai, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Ramdas Athawale, and Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the ceremony.

In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House.

The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5.

EDITOR'S OPINION | Mt Modi and the lesser peaks, drawn to scale

Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.

He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government.

Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections.

A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

New Cabinet Portfolio for 2022:

1. Bhupendra Patel Chief Minister: General Administration, Administrative Reforms, Training and Planning, Housing and Police Housing, Revenue and Disaster Management, Urban Development and Urban Housing, Panchayats, Roads and Building and Capital Planning, Mines and Minerals, Pilgrimage Development, Narmada and Kalpsar, Ports, Information and Broadcasting, Narcotics and Excise, Science and Technology, All Policy Matters and Subjects not allocated to other Ministers Cabinet Ministers

2. Kanubhai Mohanbhai Desai: Minister of Finance, Power and Petrochemicals

3. Rishikeshbhai Patel: Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Higher and Technical Education, Law, Judiciary, Statutory and Parliamentary Affairs

4. Raghavjibhai Patel: Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Cattle Breeding, Fisheries, Village Housing, and Village Development

5. Balwant Singh Rajput: Minister of State for Industries, Small, Micro and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Village Industries, Civil Aviation, Labor and Employment

6. Kunwarjibhai Bavlia: Water Resources and Matters relating to Water Supply, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection

7. Mulu Bhai Bera: Minister of Tourism, Cultural Activities, Forest and Environment, Climate Change

8. Dr Kuberbhai Dindor: Minister of Tribal Development, Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education

9. Smt Bhanuben Babaria: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Women and Child Welfare State level ministers

10. Harsh Sanghvi: Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Coordination of Voluntary Organisations, Division of Non-Resident Gujaratis, Transport, Home Guard and Village Guards, Civil Defence, Prisons, Border Security (all independent charges), Home and Police Housing, Industries, Cultural Activities (State level)

11. Jagdish Vishwakarma (Panchal): Ministerial Cooperation, Salt Industries, Printing, and Writing Materials, Protocol, (All Independent Charges), Small, Micro, and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Village Industries, Civil Aviation (State Level)

12. Parshottam Solanki: Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry

13. Bachubhai Maganbhai Khabad: Minister Panchayat, Agriculture

14. Mukeshbhai J Patel: Minister for Forests and Environment, Climate Change, Water Resources, and Water Supply

15. Prafullabhai Panseria: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Primary, Secondary, and Higher Education, Higher Education

16. Bhikhusingh Chatursingh Parmar: Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Social Justice and Empowerment

17. Kunvarji Halapati: Minister of Tribal Development, Labour and Employment, Village Development

(With inputs from Dilip Singh Kshatriya)

GANDHINAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sixteen other ministers, including eight of cabinet rank, were also sworn in. The new entrants include 11 former ministers. The Cabinet ministers include Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghvji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babariya. Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge. The six other ministers of state include Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kuverji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar. ALSO READ | Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel: A soft and firm ‘grandfather’ at the helm of Gujarat Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat. Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers of the states where the party is in power, were present at the swearing in ceremony. They included Union minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karnataka CM S R Bommai, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Ramdas Athawale, and Sarbananda Sonowal also attended the ceremony. In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5. EDITOR'S OPINION | Mt Modi and the lesser peaks, drawn to scale Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections. A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021. New Cabinet Portfolio for 2022: 1. Bhupendra Patel Chief Minister: General Administration, Administrative Reforms, Training and Planning, Housing and Police Housing, Revenue and Disaster Management, Urban Development and Urban Housing, Panchayats, Roads and Building and Capital Planning, Mines and Minerals, Pilgrimage Development, Narmada and Kalpsar, Ports, Information and Broadcasting, Narcotics and Excise, Science and Technology, All Policy Matters and Subjects not allocated to other Ministers Cabinet Ministers 2. Kanubhai Mohanbhai Desai: Minister of Finance, Power and Petrochemicals 3. Rishikeshbhai Patel: Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, Higher and Technical Education, Law, Judiciary, Statutory and Parliamentary Affairs 4. Raghavjibhai Patel: Minister of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Cattle Breeding, Fisheries, Village Housing, and Village Development 5. Balwant Singh Rajput: Minister of State for Industries, Small, Micro and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Village Industries, Civil Aviation, Labor and Employment 6. Kunwarjibhai Bavlia: Water Resources and Matters relating to Water Supply, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection 7. Mulu Bhai Bera: Minister of Tourism, Cultural Activities, Forest and Environment, Climate Change 8. Dr Kuberbhai Dindor: Minister of Tribal Development, Primary, Secondary, and Adult Education 9. Smt Bhanuben Babaria: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Women and Child Welfare State level ministers 10. Harsh Sanghvi: Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Coordination of Voluntary Organisations, Division of Non-Resident Gujaratis, Transport, Home Guard and Village Guards, Civil Defence, Prisons, Border Security (all independent charges), Home and Police Housing, Industries, Cultural Activities (State level) 11. Jagdish Vishwakarma (Panchal): Ministerial Cooperation, Salt Industries, Printing, and Writing Materials, Protocol, (All Independent Charges), Small, Micro, and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Village Industries, Civil Aviation (State Level) 12. Parshottam Solanki: Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry 13. Bachubhai Maganbhai Khabad: Minister Panchayat, Agriculture 14. Mukeshbhai J Patel: Minister for Forests and Environment, Climate Change, Water Resources, and Water Supply 15. Prafullabhai Panseria: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Primary, Secondary, and Higher Education, Higher Education 16. Bhikhusingh Chatursingh Parmar: Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Social Justice and Empowerment 17. Kunvarji Halapati: Minister of Tribal Development, Labour and Employment, Village Development (With inputs from Dilip Singh Kshatriya)