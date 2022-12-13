Home Nation

Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS

In a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said no Indian soldiers has died, nor has anyone been seriously injured in the faceoff.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Parliament on Tuesday that China People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to change the status quo and in the process, they clashed with Indian Army soldiers which led to minor injuries.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Yangtse incident in the Tawang sector Defence minister said, "PLA troops tried to change the status quo in the Yangtse region of the Tawang sector on Dec 9; they have been pushed back."

PLA troops tried to unilaterally change the status quo by breaching the Line of Actual Control.

"There was a scuffle in the face-off. Indian Army bravely stopped the PLA from encroaching in our area and forced them to return back to their post. Some troops from both sides have got injured in this scuffle. I am assuring the house that, no Indian soldier has been killed, or grievously injured," said Rajnath.

I would like to assure this House, that our Forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it. I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort: Raksha Mantri

The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels: Raksha Mantri

Due to timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow up of the incident, local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 Dec 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms: RM

The local Commanders of both sides met on 11 December and discussed the matter, issues have also been raised at the diplomatic level"

This face-off in Arunachal in the Eastern Sector of the 3,488km long LAC is in addition to the tensions persisting all along the frontiers.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in October last year as well.

As reported by this newspaper there has been intermittent peace since May 2020 when personnel from both armies clashed at Finger-4 along the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. This led to the stand-off at multiple points in Ladakh. 

After the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh in 2020, in which 20 Indian Army personnel died, the government started beefing up infrastructure projects closer to the LAC.

Since the 2020 clashes, there had been 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings, which led to disengagement in select areas. 

Seeking an explanation from the defence minister over the Tawang incident, various Opposition members created an uproar in Lok Sabha, alleging that they were not being allowed to speak. 

They later walked out of the House. The opposition members included those from Congress, NCP, DMK and AIADMK.

