Award withdrawal for Kobad book's translation a bid to impose 'undeclared emergency': Ajit Pawar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid a row over the Maharashtra government withdrawing an award for the Marathi translation of alleged former Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy's memoir, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the ruling dispensation was trying to control the fields of literature and culture.

He alleged the state government was trying to impose an "undeclared emergency" by scrapping the literary award, which was finalised by a selection committee, for the translation of the memoir.

Addressing a press conference against the backdrop of the row, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said the Eknath Shinde-led government is interfering in the selection of literary awards. He said political parties should not interfere in these matters.

The row erupted after the state government reversed the decision of the selection committee and withdrew the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 for Anagha Lele for her translation of Ghandy's "Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir", six days after announcing the prize.

The decision came in for criticism on social media because of Ghandy's alleged Maoist links.

A Government Resolution (order) issued on Monday stated the decision of the selection committee had been reversed for "administrative reasons", and the award (for Lele), which included a cash prize of Rs one lakh, has been withdrawn.

The committee has also been scrapped.

"The Eknath Shinde government is trying to control the fields of literature and culture," Pawar said.

Meanwhile, three members of the award selection committee have resigned from the state Literature and Culture Board citing an "insult to democratic procedures".

The three authors - Dr Pradnya Daya Pawar, Neeraja and Heramb Kulkarni - were also members of the committee that selected the Marathi translation of Ghandy's memoir for the award, which was withdrawn by the government.

Pawar wondered if the resignation of the selection committee members wasn't "shameful" for the government. "Earlier this month, an award was announced for Anagha Lele's translation of the book (written by Ghandy). But suddenly the award was withdrawn and the selection panel scrapped.

"This interference in the work of the committee set up by the State Literature and Culture Board chairperson is wrong and condemnable. Political parties need not interfere in these matters," the former deputy chief minister said.

He said authors Sharad Baviskar and Anand Karandikar who were selected for the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 like Lele in different categories have declined to accept their awards in protest.

Karandikar on Tuesday told PTI he would return his award in protest against the Maharashtra government withdrawing an award for the Marathi translation by Lele.

He had said the government's move to take back the award is the "absolute gagging of freedom of thoughts and freedom of expression".

MUMBAI: Amid a row over the Maharashtra government withdrawing an award for the Marathi translation of alleged former Maoist ideologue Kobad Ghandy's memoir, Opposition leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the ruling dispensation was trying to control the fields of literature and culture. He alleged the state government was trying to impose an "undeclared emergency" by scrapping the literary award, which was finalised by a selection committee, for the translation of the memoir. Addressing a press conference against the backdrop of the row, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said the Eknath Shinde-led government is interfering in the selection of literary awards. He said political parties should not interfere in these matters. The row erupted after the state government reversed the decision of the selection committee and withdrew the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 for Anagha Lele for her translation of Ghandy's "Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memoir", six days after announcing the prize. The decision came in for criticism on social media because of Ghandy's alleged Maoist links. A Government Resolution (order) issued on Monday stated the decision of the selection committee had been reversed for "administrative reasons", and the award (for Lele), which included a cash prize of Rs one lakh, has been withdrawn. The committee has also been scrapped. "The Eknath Shinde government is trying to control the fields of literature and culture," Pawar said. Meanwhile, three members of the award selection committee have resigned from the state Literature and Culture Board citing an "insult to democratic procedures". The three authors - Dr Pradnya Daya Pawar, Neeraja and Heramb Kulkarni - were also members of the committee that selected the Marathi translation of Ghandy's memoir for the award, which was withdrawn by the government. Pawar wondered if the resignation of the selection committee members wasn't "shameful" for the government. "Earlier this month, an award was announced for Anagha Lele's translation of the book (written by Ghandy). But suddenly the award was withdrawn and the selection panel scrapped. "This interference in the work of the committee set up by the State Literature and Culture Board chairperson is wrong and condemnable. Political parties need not interfere in these matters," the former deputy chief minister said. He said authors Sharad Baviskar and Anand Karandikar who were selected for the Late Yashwantrao Chavan Literature Award 2021 like Lele in different categories have declined to accept their awards in protest. Karandikar on Tuesday told PTI he would return his award in protest against the Maharashtra government withdrawing an award for the Marathi translation by Lele. He had said the government's move to take back the award is the "absolute gagging of freedom of thoughts and freedom of expression".