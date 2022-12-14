Home Nation

Row over Kobad Ghandy book: Marathi writer Sharad Baviskar returns award in protest

Baviskar said that taking back the given award is fascist and said that the expert committee must have studied all aspects of the book before awarding it.

Published: 14th December 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Marathi writer Sharad Baviskar

Marathi writer Sharad Baviskar

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Famous Marathi writer Sharad Baviskar, who is a professor at JNU, has returned the award that he received for his autobiographical book, 'Bhura', in a protest against the Maharashtra government’s decision of withdrawing the award to Kobad Ghandy's 'Fractured Freedom: A Prison Memorial'’s Marathi translations.

The government had earlier given Laxman Shashtri an award for the Marathi translation of Ghandy’s book, but after it was criticized for awarding a Naxalite-related book, the state withdrew the award. Anagha Lele translated the book into Marathi.

Baviskar said that taking back the given award is fascist. He said that the expert committee must have studied all aspects of the book before awarding it. “Why did the incumbent state government overrule the committee’s decision... It’s a people’s award. We want to know who took the decision to cancel the award?” Baviskar asked. 

“If Maharashtra government changes its decision then I will accept the award,” Baviskar added. 

READ HERE | Award withdrawal for Kobad book's translation a bid to impose 'undeclared emergency': Ajit Pawar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Baviskar Kobad Ghandy
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp