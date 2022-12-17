Fresh dialogue push by Modi in talks with Putin

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy, saying it was the only way forward to resolve the Ukraine crisis, in their conversation over the phone.

At Modi’s request, Putin gave a “principled assessment regarding Russia’s policy in Ukraine”, the Russian readout of the talks said. The phone call came days after it emerged that Modi will not fly to Russia for the annual India-Russia summit this year.

Both leaders discussed a whole range of bilateral issues. “While expressing satisfaction with the high level of bilateral cooperation that has been developing on the basis of the Russian-Indian privileged strategic partnership, the two leaders discussed in detail the prospects for practical cooperation in mutual investment, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics,” the Kremlin said.

This is the fifth telephonic conversation the two leaders had this year. They spoke first when the conflict began in Ukraine on February 24, a month later they spoke twice on March 2 and 7 and then again on July 1. They also had an in-person meeting in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in September. That was when Modi had famously told Putin “Today’s era is not of war” while urging him to end the aggression in Ukraine so as to keep global supply chains of food, fuel and fertilisers open.

During Friday’s call, Modi briefed Putin on India’s ongoing G20 presidency, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together when India chairs the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The India-Russia Annual Summit had to be skipped this year due to scheduling issues. This was for the second time in 22 years that the summit did not take place. Last time it was skipped in 2020 due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Putin had come for the summit to India on December 6, 2021 and had extended an invite to Modi to visit Russia this year, but it could not materialise. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Russia last month for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Denis Manturov. Jaishankar had said India would support any initiative that de-risks the global economy.

Another day of missile barrage on Kyiv

The talks came on a day when Russia pounded Ukraine with at least 60 missiles. Explosions were reported in at least four cities, including Kyiv. Ukraine claimed its forces had successfully shot down 37 of about 40 missiles that had entered Kyiv’s airspace

