Punjab RPG attack: 2 minors among 6 held, took cues from YouTube

The perpetrators used a Soviet-era-made single-use 70 mm calibre RPG-26, favoured by Mujahideen in Afghanistan, which was sourced from across the border, the police said. 

Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra was hit by a low-intensity blast. Prima facie looks like an RPG attack, forensic teams are on the way. (Photo | ANI)

CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab Police on Friday arrested six persons, including two juveniles, for allegedly firing a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) on a police station in Tarn Taran on December 9. As per the police, the accused learnt how to operate the RPG from YouTube videos and were given instructions on video call by a foreign handler. 

The perpetrators used a Soviet-era-made single-use 70 mm calibre RPG-26, favoured by Mujahideen in Afghanistan, which was sourced from across the border, the police said.  According to DGP Gaurav Yadav, the attack was masterminded by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa and his two Europe based members, Satbir Singh Satta and Gurdev Singh Jassal, with the help of Ajmeet Singh, who is currently lodged at Punjab’s Goindwal Sahib Jail, in coordination with Pakistan’s ISI. 

Four of the arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Numberdar (18), Gurlal Singh alias Gahla (19); Surlalpal Singh alias Gurlal alias Lali (21) and Jobanpreet Singh alias Joban (18).

The police teams have also recovered three pistols along with ammunition, one hand grenade P-86 and one motorcycle used in the crime. The RPG used in the attack was recovered on December 10. 

Yadav said Gopi initially received funding of Rs 8.5 lakh and one pistol along with 200 live cartridges from Landa and Satta. On December 1, Gopi and others retrieved another consignment containing the RPG from village Jhander and dumped it at a spot near Marhana village in Tarn Taran.

Cops: Mastermind a Canada-based gangster
