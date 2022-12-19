Patna Diary: Nitish Kumar ko gussa kyon aata hai?

Ramashankar By

Nitish Kumar ko gussa kyon aata hai?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again lost his cool in the state assembly. This time, on the leader of the opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha who targeted him for deaths in a hooch tragedy in Saran district. Nitish was so angry that he addressed BJP leaders as ‘tum’, a Hindi word used for people who are younger in terms of age. It is not the first time that Sinha became the target of Nitish’s outburst. Also, it is not that the young leader Tejashwi Yadav has not ‘tasted’ Nitish’s fury as he had too touched a raw nerve.

Why not now? PK asks on Tejashwi’s elevation

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is presently touring across Bihar and also identifying ‘right people’ before he launches his own party with them, has shown how much he values patience in politics. But he does not want the same level of patience everywhere. So, he has advised septuagenarian Nitish Kumar to elevate his deputy Tejashwi Yadav to the post of CM now. PK argues, “Why 2025, why not now, let people decide whether Tejashwi is worthy of the CM post by assessing his performance in three years.” Though it is least expected that Nitish will respond to PK who is targeting his government in all possible manners.

G20 engagement groups meet in March

The Bihar government has selected the Art and Culture Department as the nodal department for the proposed meeting of ‘G20 engagement groups’ to be held in the state on March 6 and 7 next year. The meetings will be held in Rajgir (Nalanda) and Gaya. The state is hosting the G20 engagement groups meeting for the first time. State Art and culture department’ secretary Bandana Preyasi said the process of finalising cultural events showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage and tourist attractions has already begun. India assumed the G20 Presidency from Indonesia for one year recently. India will host the G20 leaders summit for the first time and also hold 200 different meetings in several locations.

