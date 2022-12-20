Home Nation

J-K Police sets up SIT to probe killings of civilians outside Army camp in Rajouri

The sources said the police on Monday night set up an SIT headed by a gazette-rank police officer to probe the incident.

Published: 20th December 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rajouri protest

Protest broke out in Rajouri after two locals were found dead and another injured outside an army camp. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the killing of two civilians in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri district, official sources said here.

The killings of two civilians and injuries to another on Friday lead to massive protests with people demanding a fair probe into the incident.

While the Army had said in a tweet that some "unidentified terrorists" had started firing at the camp, eyewitnesses claimed a sentry posted at the gate opened fire at approaching locals, resulting in the casualties.

The sources said the police on Monday night set up an SIT headed by a gazette-rank police officer to probe the incident.

The SIT has been constituted by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal, they said.

The SIT will work under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam and will be headed by Deputy SP (headquarters), Rajouri, Chanchal Singh.

Its members will be Inspector Danish Maqbool, Probationary Sub-Inspector (PSI) Jatinder Sharma and two head constables, the sources said.

The SIT has been asked to update day to day progress of the investigation with the range police headquarters, they said.

The team will investigate the incident of firing that took place at the Alfa gate of the Army camp in the Phalyana area of Rajouri town in which two local men Surinder Kumar and Kamal Kumar, both residents of ward 15 Phalyana, got killed, while Anil Kumar from Uttrakhand was injured and is under treatment in Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Police SIT Rajouri
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp