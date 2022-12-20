Home Nation

Mehrauli murder: SIT to probe police inaction over Shardha Walkar's 2020 complaint, says Maha govt

The BJP had raised this issue and blamed the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not pursuing the case properly.

Published: 20th December 2022 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra government, Maha govt

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, (L), and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis at a press conference in Nagpur, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a special investigation team on Tuesday to probe why the police did not act on the complaint filed by Shradha Walkar against Aftab Poonawala.

Walkar was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Poonawala in May this year in their Delhi flat. He allegedly chopped her body into multiple pieces and disposed of them over several weeks before he was arrested by the Delhi Police last month.

The BJP had raised this issue and blamed the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for not pursuing the case properly. The BJP also claimed that Walkar would have been alive today if the local police had pursued her complaint properly.

Walkar, who had resided in the Vasai region with Poonawala before moving to Delhi, had lodged a complaint with Vasai police on November 23, 2020, stating Poonawala had been physically abusing her for over six months and threatened to kill her and chop her into pieces.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had raised a calling attention motion in the Maharashtra state assembly in Nagpur asking if a law will be enacted to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

ALSO READ | Mehrauli murder: Shraddha’s dad blames Maha cops for inaction

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar also pointed out certain discrepancies in the case, making it suspicious.

“If Shraddha Walker had filed a complaint in the police station that she was being beaten up by the accused, then why wasn’t any case registered and investigation carried out? Why was there a delay of one year in asking both families to give their stance in writing? Why was the date on the paper tampered with,” Shelar asked.

He added, during the last two-and-a-half years, the stance taken by the previous government was suspicious and wondered if there was any pressure in this regard as well.  “Therefore, the SIT should probe this entire case to bring out the truth. I am thankful to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for accepting my demand,” Shelar said.

Leader of Oppositions Ajit Pawar said that the Maharashtra government should talk with the central government and the Shradha Walkar case should be moved to a fast-track court.

He said that accused should be hanged for killing Shradha Walkar in an inhuman way. "People think twice to kill a small bird like a hen, also people think twice, but here Aftab Poonawala mercilessly killed Shradha and chopped her body into pieces," Pawar said.

“Government should approach union home minister Amit Shah and the Shradha Walkar case should be run on a fast track so the victim and her family will get justice soon,” he added.

ALSO READ | DNA from bones found in Mehrauli forest matches with Shraddha Walkar's father

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehrauli Murder Shraddha Walkar Aaftab Poonawala Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp