Nitish, BJP slug it out over hooch deaths

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Facing an onslaught from BJP over hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, CM Nitish Kumar on Monday drew a distinction between a hooch tragedy and prohibition even as the government claimed that only 38 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the last week’s hooch tragedy.

He said that prohibition could not be linked with hooch tragedy. Talking to media persons, Nitish said “Hooch tragedy happening in the state where there is no prohibition is a bigger crime. Prohibition has been largely successful in Bihar,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, on the last day of Bihar assembly session, BJP created an uproar and Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary adjourned the session till lunch. Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed there was a provision in the prohibition law that the compensation would be paid to family members of the victims of hooch tragedy.

PATNA: Facing an onslaught from BJP over hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district, CM Nitish Kumar on Monday drew a distinction between a hooch tragedy and prohibition even as the government claimed that only 38 people died after consuming spurious liquor in the last week’s hooch tragedy. He said that prohibition could not be linked with hooch tragedy. Talking to media persons, Nitish said “Hooch tragedy happening in the state where there is no prohibition is a bigger crime. Prohibition has been largely successful in Bihar,” he remarked. Meanwhile, on the last day of Bihar assembly session, BJP created an uproar and Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary adjourned the session till lunch. Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed there was a provision in the prohibition law that the compensation would be paid to family members of the victims of hooch tragedy.