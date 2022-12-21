Rahul’s Bharat Jodo yatra on Covid watch, Congress cries politics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A political slugfest broke out Wednesday after Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra or to suspend it in "national interest," with the Congress taking on the BJP, and accused it of playing "politics."

In his letter dated December 20, the minister requested the Congress leader to ensure Covid guidelines, including masks and sanitisers, are strictly followed, and only those vaccinated are allowed to participate in the Yatra.

"If Covid protocol cannot be followed, then, given the public health emergency, and to save the country from the Covid pandemic, I request you to suspend the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national interest," the minister further said in his letter.

Reacting to the letter, Congress MP and general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Public health is far too serious an issue to play party politics. If there is a protocol for gatherings, Bharat Jodo Yatra will abide by it." Later speaking with reporters, the minister said it is his "duty to ensure Covid doesn't spread in the country."

He said during the Yatra, “several” people got infected with Covid-19, and that’s why he wrote to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He was referring to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu getting infected with Covid-19 as an example.

"Congress's reaction shows their callous attitude towards Covid. If someone thinks about how a minister can question them (Rahul Gandhi), what can I do about that mindset? Questioning me is like obstructing me from doing my duty," he added.

Though, Covid-19 cases in India have declined in the past few weeks, concerns have been raised following the global outbreak, especially in China, the US and East Asia.

The minister said he wrote to Rahul Gandhi after three Rajasthan MPs wrote to him, raising concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in the state. "Keeping this in mind, I took the view of experts, and on that basis, I wrote to Rahuji that many who took part in the Yatra have been detected with Covid-19."

"I have written the letter as a health minister to ensure people are healthy. But they are coming to the protection of one family, and thus I am being questioned about how I have written such a letter," Mandaviya later told reporters.

Congress took on the health minister, saying that the centre has not issued any advisory on Covid-19.

In a statement, Ramesh said that the health minister has written to Rahul Gandhi based on a letter sent to him by a BJP MP from Rajasthan who alleges that Bharat Jodo Yatra has not been following Covid protocols.

"This MP’s letter was sent following the enormous success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in his state. Parliament is meeting typically. Masks are no longer compulsory anywhere, including on flights. BJP has taken out yatras in Rajasthan and Karnataka. There has been no advisory from the Centre to states of late except the one issued yesterday on genome sequencing."

"It also bears recall that in March 2020, the Modi government delayed imposition of lockdown by at least a week to enable the toppling of the Congress government in MP," he said.

The Yatra has now entered Haryana on Wednesday and will then proceed to Delhi on December 24.

The Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg. The yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. It will end in Jammu and Kashmir on January 26.

