Home Nation

Bihar government issues advisory on new Omicron variant amid Covid scare

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is also health minister, said that the state government is prepared to tackle Covid-19 cases.

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19

A health worker collects swab samples from a woman. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government on Thursday issued advisory asking all district magistrates to remain alert on spread of sub-variant of Omicron, a day after union government reviewed the situation arising out of BF-7, a new sub-lineage of Omicron variant BA-5, in the country.

Additional chief secretary Prataya Amrit said that random Covid tests will be conducted at public places like railway platforms, bus stands and airports to ensure that no new Covid-19 variant has appeared in patients.

“We are alert and busy in making preparations to deal with the situation, if any,” he added. He said an advisory has been issued to all district magistrates after a review meeting with senior officials of state health department and doctors of micro biology of IGIMS and world health orgnisation in this regard.

Besides, owners of shopping malls and cinema halls have been instructed to follow Covid protocols. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is also health minister, said that the state government is prepared to tackle Covid-19 cases.

“Our health officials are already on alert mode,” he told the media persons. He claimed that Bihar is the only state in the country which has not stopped Covid19 tests. “We are conducting tests and also uploading the data on health department's website on a regular basis,” the health minister revealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Omicron Covid guidelines
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp