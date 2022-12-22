Bihar government issues advisory on new Omicron variant amid Covid scare

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar government on Thursday issued advisory asking all district magistrates to remain alert on spread of sub-variant of Omicron, a day after union government reviewed the situation arising out of BF-7, a new sub-lineage of Omicron variant BA-5, in the country.

Additional chief secretary Prataya Amrit said that random Covid tests will be conducted at public places like railway platforms, bus stands and airports to ensure that no new Covid-19 variant has appeared in patients.

“We are alert and busy in making preparations to deal with the situation, if any,” he added. He said an advisory has been issued to all district magistrates after a review meeting with senior officials of state health department and doctors of micro biology of IGIMS and world health orgnisation in this regard.

Besides, owners of shopping malls and cinema halls have been instructed to follow Covid protocols. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is also health minister, said that the state government is prepared to tackle Covid-19 cases.

“Our health officials are already on alert mode,” he told the media persons. He claimed that Bihar is the only state in the country which has not stopped Covid19 tests. “We are conducting tests and also uploading the data on health department's website on a regular basis,” the health minister revealed.

