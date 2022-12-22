Home Nation

Bihar tops list of Good Samaritans awards

Bihar has topped the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries under the Centre’s Good Samaritan scheme launched in October 2021.

Published: 22nd December 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bihar has topped the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries under the Centre’s Good Samaritan scheme launched in October 2021. According to the reply of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, so far 80 citizens have been awarded under the scheme and 70 of them are from Bihar. A person, who helps a road accident victim, is given Rs 5,000 in cash reward.

The person who has saved the life of a victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing the victim to hospital or trauma care Centre within the Golden Hour is also conferred with a certificate of appreciation.

A citizen can only get a maximum of five awards in a year. “Till now, 19 states and union territories have been sanctioned an initial grant of Rs 5 lakh each for implementation of the Good Samaritan Scheme. Out of this, the initial grant has been released to 12 states. As per the information received from these 12 states, total number of Good Samaritan awarded till now are 80,” informed minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

He was responding to the queries about the scheme raised by BJP MP from Assam Pabitra Margherita. The objective of the Scheme is to motivate the general public to help road accident victims in emergency situations, inspire and motivate others to save innocent lives, added the minister.

In the first year (2021-22) of the launch of the scheme, total 64 individuals were accorded the award with 63 from Bihar and one from Jammu and Kashmir. In the current financial year, 16 Good Samaritans have received recognition from the Government including cash reward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Good Samaritans Awards Bihar
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp