Bihar tops list of Good Samaritans awards

NEW DELHI: Bihar has topped the list of states with maximum number of beneficiaries under the Centre’s Good Samaritan scheme launched in October 2021. According to the reply of the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, so far 80 citizens have been awarded under the scheme and 70 of them are from Bihar. A person, who helps a road accident victim, is given Rs 5,000 in cash reward.

The person who has saved the life of a victim of an accident involving a motor vehicle by administering immediate assistance and rushing the victim to hospital or trauma care Centre within the Golden Hour is also conferred with a certificate of appreciation.

A citizen can only get a maximum of five awards in a year. “Till now, 19 states and union territories have been sanctioned an initial grant of Rs 5 lakh each for implementation of the Good Samaritan Scheme. Out of this, the initial grant has been released to 12 states. As per the information received from these 12 states, total number of Good Samaritan awarded till now are 80,” informed minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

He was responding to the queries about the scheme raised by BJP MP from Assam Pabitra Margherita. The objective of the Scheme is to motivate the general public to help road accident victims in emergency situations, inspire and motivate others to save innocent lives, added the minister.

In the first year (2021-22) of the launch of the scheme, total 64 individuals were accorded the award with 63 from Bihar and one from Jammu and Kashmir. In the current financial year, 16 Good Samaritans have received recognition from the Government including cash reward.

