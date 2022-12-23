Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi meets fishing community in Hartali Mor for on-the-spot solutions

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Reminiscent of his father Lalu Prasad's public outreach initiatives, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav extended a helping hand to the needy for the second time within a week.

Tejashwi met the fishing community members and solved their problems near Hartali Mor in the heart of the state capital on Thursday night.

Tejashwi took to his Twitter account to share the information about his visit, he said, “After inspecting the fish market, I listened to the problems of fishing community members and also disposed of their cases on the spot.”

Shops of fisherfolk were demolished due to the construction of a road bridge near Hartali More but all fishing community members were rehabilitated after constructing a pucca fish market at a place close to their earlier shops to ensure that their livelihood was not affected.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday night had paid a surprise visit to Rain Basera (temporary shelter for poor) to know the problems of people staying there.

Tejashwi inspected facilities available at Rain Baseras and interacted with the poor and needy to understand their expectations. He also distributed blankets among those who were sleeping on the roadside and also under flyovers. He had spent money from his private fund to distribute blankets among the needy.

Inside the night shelters, makeshift tents have been erected to provide roof over the heads of the homeless. Tejashwi inspected the CCTV cameras and also the lighting arrangements made at Rain Baseras. The Deputy Chief Minister directed officers to remove all shortcomings at the earliest. He also directed authorities concerned to create separate Rain Baseras for women.

Ramnath Rai, who was one among those who received a blanket from Tejashwi said, “Lalu also used to move in the night to understand the difficulties of the poor.”

Clad in casual jeans and jacket, the 33- year- old RJD leader visited various localities of the state capital and took stock of the situation existing at Rain Baseras. He was accompanied by the municipal commissioner Animesh Parashar during his visits to Rain Baseras.

When he was the chief minister of Bihar, the RJD chief, had launched a haircut programme for poor children. The young leader's efforts to reach out to poor sections of the society is set to bolster his image as a serious and more job-oriented leader.

