'Go to Pakistan with family': BJP leader hits out at ex-Bihar minister Siddiqui 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Senior RJD leader and former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui's statement that the 'situation in the country is not conducive' and suggestions to his two children to settle abroad has generated much political heat in Bihar.

Reacting to RJD leader's remark, BJP spokesperson and national general secretary of OBC Morcha Nikhil Anand said on Friday that though Siddiqui calls himself a secular leader, his statement at a public function in Patna reflected the thought process the party (RJD) follows.

“This shows the mindset of RJD. Siddiqui's comments are anti-India and against Hindus. He should apologise to the people of the country. If he feels suffocated with facilities and comforts he enjoys, then he should go to Pakistan with his whole family,” Anand can be heard in a video recorded statement.

A video went viral on social media late on Thursday in which Siddiqui can be heard saying that the situation in the country is no longer conducive (for members of Muslim community). “This is the reason I suggested my children to get jobs abroad and settle there. If you can get citizenship there, do it. The atmosphere in the country is not conducive,” the RJD leader said.

Siddiqui, former RJD MLA from Bisfi in Darbhanga, said that while his son is studying in Harvard, his daughter is pursuing her career in London. “You can understand how painful it is for a father to tell such things to his young children. But 'desh ka mahaul hin waisa hai (but situation in the country is as

such) that he had to apprise them of the harsh reality.

