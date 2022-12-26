Home Nation

Opposition demands Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar's resignation over Rs 150 crore land scam

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly allocated the 37 acres of Gayran – common grazing land to private person Yogesh Khandare in Washim district of the state.

Published: 26th December 2022 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. (Photo | Twitter)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

After Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s NIT land scam, incumbent state government’s another minister Abdul Sattar’s 37 acres alleged land scam worth Rs 150 crore has surfaced. The opposition demanded the resignation of the minister on Monday.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly allocated the 37 acres of Gayran – common grazing land to private person Yogesh Khandare in Washim district of the state. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that the Bombay High court, Nagpur bench passed the critical remarks against Abdul Sattar over his illegal allocations of 37 acres land to a private person.

Pawar said that Sattar has to resign first and then face the inquiry.

The court in its order said that the issue raised in this petition, which puts a question mark over the manner in which public utility land – Gayran land is allowed to be ushered by private individuals.

“The Washim district collector informed that this 37 acres of Gayran land cannot be allocated to the private person. Meanwhile a PIL was filed and the court also passed the stay order. Despite the court stay order and negative report by the respective district collector, Sattar went ahead and illegally allocated the government owned Gayran land to private land. This is serious therefore the minister has to resign,” said former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Ajit Pawar said that as per the Supreme Court order, no one can allocate the Gayran land to private persons. “Prima facie there is strong evidence of corruption against Abdul Sattar. He has no right to remain as a minister. Sattar blatantly violated the Supreme Court and High Court order to benefit some individuals,” Pawar said.

Abdul Sattar refused to comment over these land scam allegations. He said he will reply over these allegations in the Maharashtra state assembly.

NCP MLA and former minister Dilip Walse Patil said that if the court makes serious remarks against the minister over corruption, then the minister has to step down.

“Earlier, two ministers resigned when such allegations were made against them. The court has also passed scathing remarks against Sattar. This is also a violation of the oath that the minister took when he was inducted into the cabinet. If Sattar does not resign, then he should be immediately sacked from the cabinet and an FIR should be registered against him and a probe committee should be set up,” demanded Walse Patil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Abdul Sattar Scam Land scam
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp