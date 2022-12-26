Opposition demands Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar's resignation over Rs 150 crore land scam

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

After Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s NIT land scam, incumbent state government’s another minister Abdul Sattar’s 37 acres alleged land scam worth Rs 150 crore has surfaced. The opposition demanded the resignation of the minister on Monday.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly allocated the 37 acres of Gayran – common grazing land to private person Yogesh Khandare in Washim district of the state. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that the Bombay High court, Nagpur bench passed the critical remarks against Abdul Sattar over his illegal allocations of 37 acres land to a private person.

Pawar said that Sattar has to resign first and then face the inquiry.

The court in its order said that the issue raised in this petition, which puts a question mark over the manner in which public utility land – Gayran land is allowed to be ushered by private individuals.

“The Washim district collector informed that this 37 acres of Gayran land cannot be allocated to the private person. Meanwhile a PIL was filed and the court also passed the stay order. Despite the court stay order and negative report by the respective district collector, Sattar went ahead and illegally allocated the government owned Gayran land to private land. This is serious therefore the minister has to resign,” said former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Ajit Pawar said that as per the Supreme Court order, no one can allocate the Gayran land to private persons. “Prima facie there is strong evidence of corruption against Abdul Sattar. He has no right to remain as a minister. Sattar blatantly violated the Supreme Court and High Court order to benefit some individuals,” Pawar said.

Abdul Sattar refused to comment over these land scam allegations. He said he will reply over these allegations in the Maharashtra state assembly.

NCP MLA and former minister Dilip Walse Patil said that if the court makes serious remarks against the minister over corruption, then the minister has to step down.

“Earlier, two ministers resigned when such allegations were made against them. The court has also passed scathing remarks against Sattar. This is also a violation of the oath that the minister took when he was inducted into the cabinet. If Sattar does not resign, then he should be immediately sacked from the cabinet and an FIR should be registered against him and a probe committee should be set up,” demanded Walse Patil.

After Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s NIT land scam, incumbent state government’s another minister Abdul Sattar’s 37 acres alleged land scam worth Rs 150 crore has surfaced. The opposition demanded the resignation of the minister on Monday. Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar allegedly allocated the 37 acres of Gayran – common grazing land to private person Yogesh Khandare in Washim district of the state. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that the Bombay High court, Nagpur bench passed the critical remarks against Abdul Sattar over his illegal allocations of 37 acres land to a private person. Pawar said that Sattar has to resign first and then face the inquiry. The court in its order said that the issue raised in this petition, which puts a question mark over the manner in which public utility land – Gayran land is allowed to be ushered by private individuals. “The Washim district collector informed that this 37 acres of Gayran land cannot be allocated to the private person. Meanwhile a PIL was filed and the court also passed the stay order. Despite the court stay order and negative report by the respective district collector, Sattar went ahead and illegally allocated the government owned Gayran land to private land. This is serious therefore the minister has to resign,” said former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan. Ajit Pawar said that as per the Supreme Court order, no one can allocate the Gayran land to private persons. “Prima facie there is strong evidence of corruption against Abdul Sattar. He has no right to remain as a minister. Sattar blatantly violated the Supreme Court and High Court order to benefit some individuals,” Pawar said. Abdul Sattar refused to comment over these land scam allegations. He said he will reply over these allegations in the Maharashtra state assembly. NCP MLA and former minister Dilip Walse Patil said that if the court makes serious remarks against the minister over corruption, then the minister has to step down. “Earlier, two ministers resigned when such allegations were made against them. The court has also passed scathing remarks against Sattar. This is also a violation of the oath that the minister took when he was inducted into the cabinet. If Sattar does not resign, then he should be immediately sacked from the cabinet and an FIR should be registered against him and a probe committee should be set up,” demanded Walse Patil.