Home Nation

Bihar: Trains delayed 4-5 hours due to fog, several cancelled

"Around 5-6 trains are running late by 4-5 hours due to foggy conditions. 5 trains have been cancelled," said Babloo Kumar, a railway official at Patna Railway station.

Published: 27th December 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

railways

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

PATNA: Passengers faced a lot of trouble as several trains were delayed by nearly 4-5 hours due to foggy weather conditions. Five trains were also cancelled due to fog in Bihar, said an official of Patna Railway station.

"Around 5-6 trains are running late by 4-5 hours due to foggy conditions. 5 trains have been cancelled," said Babloo Kumar, a railway official at Patna Railway station.

"The fog was denser today in comparison to other days. For the last two days, there was fog, but the trains were running on time," he added.

The official also said that it was decided by the railways and announced earlier that some of the trains would be cancelled.

Entire north India is currently witnessing a cold wave and dense foggy conditions due to which visibility dipped massively, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Cold wave continued in the national capital as the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7 degrees Celcius on early Tuesday morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bihar fog Bihar trains
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp