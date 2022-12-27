Home Nation

Noida: Food delivery exec killed after car with 'district judge' sticker hits his bike

The 27-year-old delivery executive of Zomato was taken to a private hospital in Bisrakh but he succumbed during treatment. The car driver also fled the spot after the crash, a local police official sa

Published: 27th December 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NOIDA: A food delivery executive died here after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car bearing a sticker of 'district judge' early on Monday, police officials said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 AM near the Parthala roundabout, under Noida sector 113 police station limits, according to an official.

The 27-year-old delivery executive of Zomato was taken to a private hospital in Bisrakh but he succumbed during treatment. The car driver also fled the spot after the crash, a local police official said.

"The sector 113 police station officials were alerted around 1.30 AM about a road crash near a U-turn between Ek Murti roundabout and Parthala roundabout. A car had hit a biker, who was then taken to the Yatharth hospital for treatment," a police spokesperson said.

"The biker, identified as Parvindar Kumar, a native of Bulandshahr but currently living in Ghaziabad, died during treatment. He worked with Zomato as a delivery executive," the official said.

Kumar's family was later informed and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official added.

A local police official said the Toyota Corolla car involved in the crash bore a "district judge" sticker on its bonnet.

When contacted, sector 113 police station in-charge Pramod Kumar said an FIR has been lodged in the case under sections 304A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

"There is no clarity on how many people were in the car at the time of the incident. No one was found at the spot. The driver had fled," Kumar told PTI.

"The vehicle has been brought to the police station and further investigation in the case is underway," he said.

