PM Modi's mother Hiraba admitted to hospital, condition stable

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba (100) has been admitted to a super-speciality hospital here due to some health issues, and her condition is stable, hospital authorities said.

Modi visited the hospital in the afternoon to meet his ailing mother.

She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, a government-funded autonomous hospital situated on the campus of the civil hospital, on Wednesday morning.

"Prime Minister's mother is admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, and her condition is stable," said the hospital in a statement.

Speaking to media persons, Rajya Sabha MP Jugalji Thakor said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the hospital at 4 pm to inquire about his mother's health. He was sitting next to his mother and seemed worried about her health. He sat with his mother for about an hour. Mother Hiraba's health is currently improving. She is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two.”

Security has been beefed up around the hospital on PM Modi's visit. Gujarat ministers including CM Bhupendra Patel also reached the hospital.

Political leaders across the country including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wished her a speedy recovery.

Rahul Gandhi took to social media: "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love, and support are with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon"

Born on June 18, 1923, Hiraba is aged 100. The Prime Minister last visited her when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held Assembly polls.

On her birthday, PM Modi tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday: "Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn. Even in this back-breaking work, her prime concern was ensuring that the cotton thorns don’t prick us."

“The spirit of respecting the wishes of others, the spirit of not imposing one's will on others, I have seen from my childhood. Especially about me, she was very careful that she never became a wall between me and my decisions. He always encouraged me," read the blog.

Hiraba lives with the Prime Minister’s younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

Hiraba was born in Mehsana district and shifted to Vadnagar after marriage.

On Tuesday, PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and his family met with an accident and sustained injuries when the car driver lost control of the steering and hit a road divider near Mysore.

