Home Nation

Police investigating death of Russians in Odisha, won't 'jump the gun': MEA spokesperson 

Two Russian citizens, including a lawmaker, were found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district.

Published: 29th December 2022 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Odisha police are investigating the death of two Russian citizens in the state, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, adding he would not like to "jump the gun" until the investigation is complete.

Two Russian citizens, including a lawmaker, were found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district.

Pavel Antov (65), a Russian MP and businessman, died after falling from the hotel's third floor on December 24.

Vladimir Bidenov, his co-traveller, was also found dead in his room on December 22.

Asked about it, Bagchi said, "We are aware of this incident. I understand that the Odisha police are looking into the matter as per our laws. I would stop at this point simply because they are looking into it, they are investigating."

"It is an unfortunate incident of death. We need to figure out what are the details. It is a police matter so I don't want to jump the gun," he said.

The duo were part of a four-member group, which along with their Delhi-based travel guide, Jitendra Singh, had checked in to the hotel on December 21.

The post-mortem report of the Russian MP indicates that he died of internal injury after a fall, while that of Bidenov points to a heart attack as the cause of death, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi Russian death
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp