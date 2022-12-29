Police investigating death of Russians in Odisha, won't 'jump the gun': MEA spokesperson 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Odisha police are investigating the death of two Russian citizens in the state, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, adding he would not like to "jump the gun" until the investigation is complete.

Two Russian citizens, including a lawmaker, were found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district.

Pavel Antov (65), a Russian MP and businessman, died after falling from the hotel's third floor on December 24.

Vladimir Bidenov, his co-traveller, was also found dead in his room on December 22.

Asked about it, Bagchi said, "We are aware of this incident. I understand that the Odisha police are looking into the matter as per our laws. I would stop at this point simply because they are looking into it, they are investigating."

"It is an unfortunate incident of death. We need to figure out what are the details. It is a police matter so I don't want to jump the gun," he said.

The duo were part of a four-member group, which along with their Delhi-based travel guide, Jitendra Singh, had checked in to the hotel on December 21.

The post-mortem report of the Russian MP indicates that he died of internal injury after a fall, while that of Bidenov points to a heart attack as the cause of death, police said.

NEW DELHI: The Odisha police are investigating the death of two Russian citizens in the state, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, adding he would not like to "jump the gun" until the investigation is complete. Two Russian citizens, including a lawmaker, were found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district. Pavel Antov (65), a Russian MP and businessman, died after falling from the hotel's third floor on December 24. Vladimir Bidenov, his co-traveller, was also found dead in his room on December 22. Asked about it, Bagchi said, "We are aware of this incident. I understand that the Odisha police are looking into the matter as per our laws. I would stop at this point simply because they are looking into it, they are investigating." "It is an unfortunate incident of death. We need to figure out what are the details. It is a police matter so I don't want to jump the gun," he said. The duo were part of a four-member group, which along with their Delhi-based travel guide, Jitendra Singh, had checked in to the hotel on December 21. The post-mortem report of the Russian MP indicates that he died of internal injury after a fall, while that of Bidenov points to a heart attack as the cause of death, police said.