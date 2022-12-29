Security alert in Bihar's Bodh Gaya for Dalai Lama amid reports of 'Chinese spy'

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Security around Kaal Chakra maidan in Bihar's Gaya district where Buddhist religious leader Dalai Lama will deliver his sermons for three days has been beefed up after intelligence agencies alerted local police about suspected activities of a Chinese woman.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur told media persons that local police received intelligence inputs about the suspected activities of a Chinese national who has been staying in Gaya and other parts of the state for the last year.

“The security has been beefed up following intelligence inputs,” she said. Kaur, who was promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) recently, didn't rule out the possibility of the Chinese national being a spy of that country.

“She is traceless and there is no information about her in the foreign section here,” the SSP revealed. The sketches of the suspected Chinese spy were released by the district authorities and circulated on social media on Wednesday requesting local residents as well as police personnel to provide information about her.

According to reliable sources, there will be four-layer security for Dalai Lama this time. 'Kaal Chakra Puja' is being performed after a gap of two years due to Covid19 pandemic. So the number of foreign tourists visiting Gaya this time has increased manifold,” said a senior officer.

Around 30,000 to 40,000 foreign tourists are expected to attend the religious programme. The 'Kaal Chakra Puja', which started on December 29, will conclude in nearly a month. Dalai Lama is supposed to deliver his sermons at 'Kaal Chakra' maidan from December 29 to 31 at a particular time every day.

So far 11 foreign tourists have tested positive for Covid19 infection. The district administration has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for foreign tourists and has also increased testing centres for the purpose. Gaya district magistrate Thiyagarajan S M said that any devotee who wants to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader has to undergo an RT-PCR test and will be allowed only after his/her report returns negative.

The district administration constituted a dedicated medical team which will be available at the Tibetan monastery.

