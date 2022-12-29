Home Nation

Uzbekistan says 18 children dead after consuming India-made cough syrup

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health said 18 of 21 children took Doc-1 Max syrup, manufactured by Indian company Marion Biotech Private Limited, as they were suffering from an acute respiratory disease. 

Published: 29th December 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

poison drug

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uzbekistan has claimed that 18 children have been killed after consuming syrup manufactured by an Indian drug maker.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health said 18 of 21 children took Doc-1 Max syrup, manufactured by Indian company Marion Biotech Private Limited, as they were suffering from an acute respiratory disease. 

So far, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup, the ministry said.

"It was found that the deceased children, before admitting to the hospital, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the statement noted.

ALSO READ | Grief and outrage in Gambia over cough syrup deaths

"Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Doc-1 Max syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or the recommendation of pharmacy sellers. And this was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients," it added.

The preliminary laboratory studies have shown that this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contains ethylene glycol.

"This substance is toxic, and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95% concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health, such as vomiting, fainting, convulsions, cardiovascular problems and acute kidney failure," the ministry pointed out. The ministry said seven employees had been dismissed because they failed to analyse child mortality and take necessary action.

ALSO READ | 'Shocked, deeply saddened,' says Maiden pharma after WHO alert on its cough syrups links to child deaths in Gambia

There was no immediate response from the Indian health ministry.

The death of children in Uzbek has come in the wake of a similar one in The Gambia, where at least 70 children died allegedly after consuming cough syrups manufactured by a New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 

India on Tuesday announced that they have launched inspections of some drug manufacturing factories across the country to ensure high-quality standards. But they didn’t reveal the names of such manufacturing units.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cough syrup Uzbekistan children Doc-1 Max syrup Marion Biotech
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp