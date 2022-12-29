Uzbekistan says 18 children dead after consuming India-made cough syrup

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Uzbekistan has claimed that 18 children have been killed after consuming syrup manufactured by an Indian drug maker.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health said 18 of 21 children took Doc-1 Max syrup, manufactured by Indian company Marion Biotech Private Limited, as they were suffering from an acute respiratory disease.

So far, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup, the ministry said.

"It was found that the deceased children, before admitting to the hospital, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the statement noted.

"Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Doc-1 Max syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or the recommendation of pharmacy sellers. And this was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients," it added.

The preliminary laboratory studies have shown that this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contains ethylene glycol.

"This substance is toxic, and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95% concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health, such as vomiting, fainting, convulsions, cardiovascular problems and acute kidney failure," the ministry pointed out. The ministry said seven employees had been dismissed because they failed to analyse child mortality and take necessary action.

There was no immediate response from the Indian health ministry.

The death of children in Uzbek has come in the wake of a similar one in The Gambia, where at least 70 children died allegedly after consuming cough syrups manufactured by a New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

India on Tuesday announced that they have launched inspections of some drug manufacturing factories across the country to ensure high-quality standards. But they didn’t reveal the names of such manufacturing units.

