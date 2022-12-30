Home Nation

Former naval officers to make fresh bail appeal on Jan 1 

Published: 30th December 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Navy, Naval officers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After their appeal for bail was declined for the fourth time, eight former naval officers detained in Qatar will make a fresh appeal on January 1, said sources. Meanwhile, Indian concular officers were granted acces to them on Thursday.

“On Sunday, 1st of January they will submit an appeal again and are hoping to be heard,’’ said sources.
If the appeal is declined again on Sunday, then the officers will remain in solitary confinement for another month that would be till end of January.

Though four months have passed, no charges have been made against these detained officers. The detained officers are facing medical issues due to stress and anxiety and family members are eager to see them being repatriated to India.  Some family members have not been able to get visas to travel to Doha as FIFA had mandated them to buy tickets during the just concluded world cup.

Meanwhile, second consular access was granted on Thursday. “Officials were allowed to meet the detained naval officers on Thursday. We are also trying to facilitate family members to get visas to travel to Qatar,’’ said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

All hopes of the families now rest on the appeal that the officers will make on Sunday to consider their bail plea. If their appeal is accepted and bail granted, the officers and families will have some reason to ring in 2023 with cheer!

