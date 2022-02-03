STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSP will make people return to UP: Mayawati

Migration, especially from the western districts of the state, has been in focus this coming election in the state.

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday lashed out at political opponents over the migration of people in search of livelihood saying it was only during her government that those who had left the state returned home.

"Congress had been at the helm for the longest time after Independence and people migrated because the means of livelihood were not available here. After that, whether it was the SP or BJP government which ruled the state, unemployed people migrated in search of livelihood as the governments here did not make arrangements for them," she said at an election meeting here.

She said people have been "very unhappy" under these governments. She said even under the present government, farmers and other sections feel harassed because of wrong policies.

Migration, especially from the western districts of the state, has been in focus this coming election in the state. The BSP president said that it was her government that had initiated projects such as Jewar airport and Ganga Expressway.

"BSP government was developing Jewar Taj International Airport and aviation hub and Noida-Ballia 8-lane Ganga Expressway projects for employment and development. But despite all preparations, Congress, which was then in power, created hurdles," she said.

She said even after a decade only the foundation stones of these ambitious projects have been laid when they should have been completed. "This is only an election gimmick and also raises doubt over the government's policy and intention," she said.

Exhorting people to vote for her party candidates, the BSP president said that it is important to ensure that people's "real well-wisher BSP" returns to power. She claimed her government worked without discrimination for the deprived and poor, as well as farmers, traders, employees and students, and women.

She alleged that other governments neglected luminaries from Dalit and backward sections and assured there will not be any laxity in honouring them when BSP returns to power. She said removing poverty and unemployment will be the agenda of the BSP, and claimed that under her tenure police recruitment was done without any bribe-taking.

"Once the BSP comes to power, the controversial rules and laws will not be implemented in the state, the welfare schemes will be revived and the names of districts and institutions, changed by the SP government, as part of its casteist mentality, will also be restored," she said.

She said a special drive will be launched against goons and there will be no harassment on the basis of caste under her government. 

"The cases lodged against people as part of BJP government's politics of discrimination on caste and religion lines especially for staging 'dharnas' and protests will be reviewed and withdrawn," she said.

