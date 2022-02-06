Lata Mangeshkar touched the heart of every Indian: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said she touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions.

"Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. With a career spanning eight decades she has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans," Stalin tweeted.

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on Sunday morning in a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was 92.