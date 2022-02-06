STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lata Mangeshkar touched the heart of every Indian: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on Sunday morning in a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was

Published: 06th February 2022 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said she touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions.

"Deeply pained to know that the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. With a career spanning eight decades she has touched the heart of every Indian with her mellifluous renditions in various languages. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and fans," Stalin tweeted.

Mangeshkar, one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on Sunday morning in a Mumbai hospital due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said. She was 92.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Lata Mangeshkar
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp