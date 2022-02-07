STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
56 Indian fishermen released by Sri Lanka last month to be sent to Immigration detention centers

A court on January 25 ordered the release of 56 Indian fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters south of Mannar.

Published: 07th February 2022

Image For representational purposes only (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The 56 Indian fishermen, released by a Sri Lankan court in the northern Jaffna peninsula last month, will be shifted to an immigration detention center here on Monday after completing their Covid quarantine period, the prison authorities said.

Prison Superintendent and Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake told PTI on Sunday that the Indian fishermen have spent the isolation period in the prison-run Covid quarantine centre in Iyakkachchi in the Northern province since their release on January 25.

"Some of them were found Covid positive, now their quarantine period has ended," Ekanayake said, adding that they would be moved to an immigration detention center in Colombo on Monday.

A court on January 25 ordered the release of 56 Indian fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation's territorial waters in mid-December in the seas south of Mannar.

The contentious fishermen issue is certain to figure during Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G L Peiris' visit to India. He arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for talks. The fishermen were arrested on two separate days. Their 10 trawlers have been seized.

The court's order for their release came as the Indian authorities urged Sri Lanka to release them on humanitarian grounds in the backdrop of economic assistance talks that were ongoing at the time.

India last month announced an economic relief package to Sri Lanka to help its southern neighbour tackle its worst foreign exchange crisis.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan Navy arrests 21 fishermen from TN's Karaikal for 'crossing' maritime border

Meanwhile, sources in the northern fishing department said the 21 Indian fishermen arrested on February 1 will be produced in the Point Pedro magistrate court later on Monday. The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 21 Indians along with two fishing trawlers after being alerted by local fishermen. 

The issue of fishermen remains one of the irritants in India and Sri Lanka ties. There have been several alleged incidents of Sri Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats.

The Palk Strait, which is a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries. The issue of fishermen had figured in the talks between Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held last month on the economic assistance from India.

