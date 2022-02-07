STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four hours in queue, Bihar farmer dies while waiting to procure urea

Sources said that there were 11 fertiliser dealers under Taraiya block in Saran.

Published: 07th February 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: In trouble for the Bihar government, a farmer from Saran district died while he was standing outside a licensed fertiliser dealer’s shop for his turn to procure fertiliser for wheat  crop sown in over three acres of land. Incidentally, the shortage of fertiliser, especially urea, has led to protests in different parts of the state in last 15 days.

The deceased, Ram Babu Singh, 50, a resident of Andharbari village under Taraiya block in Saran district, fainted at around 8 am on Saturday while standing for more than four hours at Taraiya Bazar. He was rushed to Taraiya referral hospital from where he was referred to the Sadar hospital at Chhapra. However, he died on way to Chhapra. 

Sources said that there were 11 fertiliser dealers under Taraiya block in Saran. The farmer’s son, Raj Kumar, said his father was in the queue since 4 am. “He has been running from pillar to post for fertiliser for the last 15 days but in vain. On Saturday, he left for the dealer’s shop in the hope to get a packet of Urea.” 

Abhishek Ranjan, an official posted at the Saran district agriculture office, said that a report about the death of Ram Babu Singh was sent to his department. “I can not share more information on the issue,” he told this newspaper over phone on Sunday.

Kumar alleged that a packet of Urea was sold for Rs 600 in black market, forcing most of the farmers to stand in queue for hours to get the fertiliser.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Farmer Fertiliser Crops
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp